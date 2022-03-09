Lack Of Work Has Pushed Johnny Depp Into Quitting Acting And Becoming An Eccentric Artist

Has Johnny Depp decided to quit acting? Or the actor has some other plans for his career? Let’s find out.

Since the allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp‘s ex-wife, Amber Heard, became public, the actor has gotten dropped from all big projects. He got kicked out of ‘The Fantastic Beats‘. It was also recently announced that Depp would not be appearing in the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ film. So, what does Johnny Depp’s future hold? Is he giving up acting or taking an unusual path?

We know that things have been not going so well when it comes to Johnny Depp’s acting career. Where ‘Fantastic Beast’ shocked many of his fans, many thought that he would return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. However, that was not the case as far as the next instalment will go. The film has received a green light, despite the absence of Johnny Depp.

And now it all seems to be going downhill for Johnny Depp, and we are not sure if the actor is keen on continuing his acting career. However, these are just mere speculations, and if any new project does come along, we might see Johnny Depp coming to the big screens.

Johnny Depp shared news about his new movie

A few days back, Depp took to his Instagram to urge his fans to watch his new film.

‘Minamata’, which will get released in the U.S. The actor shared many pictures and captioned it that in 2019, just before the pandemic struck, they made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. He wrote that such a theme feels more important today than ever.

“With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theatres today” Wrote Depp

From this post of Depp’s, it has become pretty evident that the actor will soon be coming back to the theatres near us.

Has Johnny Depp decided to quit acting?

Minamata is a 2020 drama film directed by Andrew Levitas and based on Aileen Mioko Smith and Eugene Smith’s book of the same name.

Eugene Smith was a photographer from the United States who documented the effects of mercury poisoning on the people of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan. Johnny Depp portrays this character (who also produced the film). The film made its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020.

So, what went wrong with Johnny Depp’s career?

Johnny Depp lost a libel case in London in 2021. It widely got regarded as the final nail in the coffin of his waning career as a prominent Hollywood actor. Depp is best known for his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ trilogy. During his rocky relationship with actress Amber Heard, he sued a British publication for calling him a “wife-beater”.

Depp claimed in court that he was never violent against his ex-wife, and his lawyers called the conviction “perverse as it is bewildering”, adding that it would be insane if he did not appeal.

However, Depp got denied permission to appeal the high court ruling by the Court of Appeals in London in March 2021 for the second time.

Depp and his lawyers applied to the Court of Appeals in London, the country’s second-highest court, for permission to appeal the High Court’s decision that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Court of Appeal denied Depp’s motion, stating that the first hearing was “full and fair” and that the trial judge provided extensive explanations for his judgments, which have not gotten demonstrated to be vitiated by any error of method or mistake of law.

Let us know your views in the comments below if you wish to see Johnny Depp on the big screens again!