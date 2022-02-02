Johnny Depp Labelled ‘So Overrated’ By Brian Cox, The ‘Succession’ Star

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is known to say what he feels without any filter. His latest victim is Johnny Depp. In his upcoming memoir, Brian calls Johnny Depp an overrated actor.

Despite having quite a turbulent personal life, actor Johnny Depp is undeniably one of the greatest talents that the film industry has produced. Among his many iconic roles, he is perhaps best known as a drunk, mischievous pirate in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series. There are many who think no one could play the role better than Depp, but then there’s Brian Cox, who isn’t very happy with Johnny’s performances over the years. He has mentioned Captain Jack Sparrow especially.

Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp overrated

Brian is known as a person who doesn’t mince words when it comes to having opinions. Hence, fans are awaiting his memoir titled ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’ in which many more steamy revelations are expected. But this particular one regarding ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is buzzing in the bylanes of Hollywood these days.

Highlights

Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp overrated

Brian Cox refused a role in ‘Pirates’

An excerpt was recently published by GQ, taken from the veteran actor’s upcoming memoir. Apparently, he was offered the role of Governor Swann in the franchise, which was among the main supporting roles, but Brian wasn’t impressed. In his book, he wrote, “It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film, it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for the film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done”.

More From DKODING: Johnny Depp’s Bandmate Reveals Amber Heard Was The Reason He Was Drugging And Drinking

Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp overrated

It is understandable. Firstly, the movie was based on a theme park ride from Disneyland and Brian wasn’t impressed with the proposal to make a film on a ‘theme park’. It must have also been evident in the first film’s script that other than Captain Jack Sparrow, no other role stood out.

Video Credits: BESTOF

An actor of the stature of Brian wouldn’t be satisfied with such a role. He was unsure about whether he will get to exhibit his acting skills to his heart’s content or not. So, it makes sense for him to pass on the role. The role eventually went to Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, whose performance was also appreciated.

More From DKODING: Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Lands Disney In Big Legal Trouble

Brian Cox refused a role in ‘Pirates’

Among other reasons, there was also the worry that Brian would have to play the ‘meatless’ role film after film. But he was proven somewhat wrong when the supporting cast in the franchise got their dues rather well. Actors such as Geoffrey Rush and Bill Nighy became household names following the release. As for Johnny Depp, the star of the show, he got an Oscar nomination for his role.

Video Credits: TODAY NEWS

But Brian Cox wasn’t impressed. He said, “Another thing with Pirates of the Caribbean is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less. But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. If Johnny Depp went for Jack Sparrow now, they’d give it to Brendan Gleeson”.

He didn’t seem very happy with Johnny boy’s overall career trajectory it seems.

Brian is currently riding high on the success of his series ‘Succession’ which happens to be the new rage in the drama television arena. His views on Johnny Depp and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ might stir some sort of controversy. Let’s wait until the book comes out.

Tell us in the comments whether you agree with Brian Cox’s views on Johnny Depp? Also, tell us who’s your favourite actor from the entire ‘Succession’ cast.