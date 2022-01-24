Johnny Depp Is Sailing On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ship Once Again

The petition to bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the ultra-famous ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film franchise has gained another 100,000+ signatures and is close to reaching the 1 million mark on Change.org.

In 2018, it was officially confirmed that the Jack Sparrow actor will not be returning for the iconic film series due to allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, even though the actor denied all the claims. Besides this, Depp also lost his contract with Warner Bros. for the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, in which he portrayed the role of one of the most powerful and dangerous wizards, Gellert Grindelwald.

Petition to bring back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow close to reaching 1 million mark

Johnny Depp opened up about Hollywood boycotting him

The Petition!

“Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. We don’t really know the real reason though. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing”, reads the petition asking the actor to return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series.

In part, the Change.org petition’s description reads:

Johnny Depp is back on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, thanks to those 100000 + signatures

“He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon.”

“Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl!”

Though it’s debatable whether petitions will be able to bring about a change or not, one thing is true for sure and that is the love of the fans for Johnny Depp and it also proves that Johnny is not alone in this battle for justice and that his fans are standing with him.

While speaking with Sunday Times, Johnny Depp opened up about how the legal affairs with Amber Heard have affected his movie, ‘Minamata’. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor said, “Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

Will Johnny Depp ever get the justice he deserves? Tell us what you think, in the comments!