Johnny Depp Is Left With Last Resort To Seek Justice Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s life has been in upheaval ever since Amber Heard came out with domestic abuse allegations. Now, he is making another play at getting justice from the case.

Amber Heard came out against Johnny Depp with abuse allegations in 2016. She went to an American court and got a restraining order against the actor for profound abuse. Now, the actor is fighting back with another lawsuit for defamation.

Highlights —

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The Lawsuits

New lawsuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp had repeatedly assaulted her and she was constantly in fear for her life. She also claimed that Depp had continued the pattern and abused her more than 14 times throughout their relationship.

The judge admitted that he had noticed red marks on Heard’s face during the trial, and multiple witnesses have corroborated the story of abuse. On the other hand, Depp’s legal team has claimed that Heard initiated the abuse. Depp’s former personal assistant Mr. Deuter contended, “I knew that Ms. Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way”.

Depp has also accused Heard of severing his finger. But, during the court cases, he also said that this was when he was angry and was repeatedly hitting things. He has also been known to quote that their relationship was “a crime scene waiting to happen” multiple times.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Overall, the marriage was a failure, and the abuse allegation from both sides seems to hold some water. However, the lawsuits haven’t stopped ever since the matter broke into the press.

Related: Is Johnny Depp Responsible For The Disappearance Of His Business Partner?

The Lawsuits

When Amber Heard emerged out of the court after successfully arguing for a restraining order against then-husband Johnny Depp, fans thronged to her. She explained that she had been abused serially by the man, and she had won the lawsuit.

The subsequent months saw their divorce, and things spiralled out of control. Fans thronged to the streets of London when Depp said that “The Sun” had defamed him by publishing news of the abuse. The resulting lawsuit saw fans of the star accusing Heard and crowding the streets of London.

Video Credits: X17onlineVideo

The judge finally did rule in “The Sun’s” favour, and they said there was enough evidence for accusing Depp of physical abuse. The English lawsuit became ugly very soon. Both accused each other of defamation and lying. There was witness testimony that claimed that Heard or some of her friends had pooped on the bed. There was also information about how Johnny Depp lost over $650 million because of her terrible spending habits.

Later, Depp filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard for defamation in the United States. This lawsuit has become Johnny Depp’s last resort for justice. The suit has been challenged by Amber Heard multiple times, citing the lawsuit from the London judgment. However, the judge has recently thrown her case out of the window by saying that the content of the two cases is different.

Related: Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Is Useless Without Johnny Depp

Defamation Lawsuit

When the English lawsuit concluded, Depp also filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Part of the witness testimony in the London case had claimed that Heard stole her narrative of abuse from other victims and made the claims to harm Depp.

Video Credits: Access

However, Johnny Depp’s last resort for justice might also be a way to get some cash into his coffers. In the judgment against “The Sun”, Depp admitted to having a debt of $100 million with the government.

Depp also claims that the legal proceedings have allegedly harmed his career in Hollywood. So, the lawsuit might be a way for him to make some headway into his job again. He would also need the money given the debt he is under.