LATEST NEWS

Johnny Depp Is Left With Last Resort To Seek Justice Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp only a final resort to seek justice against Amber Heard
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Spider-Man: No Way Home Destined To Doom
No Newer Articles