Johnny Depp Is Extremely Missing Pirates Of The Caribbean But Acting Cool

Johnny Depp can’t digest the fact that he no longer is Jack Sparrow, but is acting as if it doesn’t matter.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise entertained us for the last time in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. Fans of the film series are yet not satisfied. They still wait for more of Captain Jack Sparrow at some point. Disney gave a clear judgement that they no longer want any association with wife beater Johnny Depp, who is accused of Domestic Violence by his wife Amber Heard. Fans of him, can’t see Jack Sparrow in any other replacement actor. But Depp, in his own words, doesn’t miss being part of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Highlights —

Johnny Depp confesses to not missing Pirates of Caribbean at all

But, he is badly missing Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp confesses to not missing Pirates of Caribbean at all

Everyone wants to know how does Depp feel after losing the career defining role that made him who he is today. Does he actually miss playing Jack Sparrow?

French site El Pais popped this question while Depp was attending the BCN Film Fest to promote his new movie Minamata. Surprisingly, he said no, he doesn’t miss Jack Sparrow at all. He put forth an explanation that the character of Jack Sparrow stays with him day and night. In other words, he knows he is irreplaceable.

Johnny Depp confesses to not missing Pirates of Caribbean at all

He boasted saying, “No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me.”

Jack Sparrow debuted way back in 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl, and with that Depp became a sensation all over the globe. He went on featuring in the part four more times over the next 14 years.

Related: Keanu Reeves Stole Johnny Depp’s Career And True Love

Of course, for an actor who has played a role for so long, the kind of identification with the character is no surprise. It’s no wonder that he feels the company of Jack all time, alongside him.

Moreover, Johnny continues to do charity and for that he pulls on his old costume and makeup to get into character that draws lot of people to the event. Very recently, he reprised his character for a virtual children’s hospital visit.

But, he is badly missing Jack Sparrow

Disney has barred him to return to the seven seas on screen. In fact, the studio is looking to steer the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without a male lead. If we go by the rumours, two female-led projects are in development under Disney. There one follow-up film series, apparently with Karen Gillan in the lead. Along with this, a spinoff by Margot Robbie is also in works. Robbie is both producing and likely to star in the movie.

Video Credits: Viral Flash

Although, Johnny Depp is pretending that he is not missing playing Jack, he surely is. His statement might seem that he is unaffected by Disney’s step. But he actually is deeply missing not being part of it in the future. He is just acting cool to not let his emotions out.

Whatever he might say, his fans surely do miss him. It was because of the immense fan following, a petition was filed by Disney to rehire him. And guess what, it collected nearly 500K signatures.

Let us know your thoughts on Johhny Depp not missing Jack Sparrow. Do you think he is actually desperate to play the character? Let us know in the comments box below.