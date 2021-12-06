Johnny Depp Is Holding On To The Role Of Jack Sparrow With His Life

Johnny Depp warns the Disney makers that they can’t steal the iconic character, Jack Sparrow, from him.

Johnny Depp not only played the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, but he also owned it like nobody could. One can’t imagine any other actor playing the character from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. While Disney didn’t imagine that Depp would make the whole film series run around his wild character, Jack Sparrow still ruled among the fans and earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Highlights —

Johnny Depp won’t let Jack Sparrow’s presence be erased by Disney

Jack Sparrow can show up anytime and anywhere

Johnny Depp won’t let Jack Sparrow’s presence be erased by Disney

An accomplished actor of the calibre of Johnny Depp, who did not have any experience with sequel projects prior to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, he went on to hit back to back instalments of the film series for a total of five films over the years. Depp told the press at San Sebastian Film Festival (via Comicbook.com) that while Disney is not interested in taking him back, he won’t let Jack Sparrow disappear in the pages of history. He would even perform at kids’ parties if that would help.

Related: Timothee Chalamet Cannot Stay Away From Ex Lily Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s Daughter

Johnny Depp won’t let Jack Sparrow’s presence be erased by Disney

A lot of filmmakers are staying away from Depp despite him being an accomplished actor because Heard accused him of domestic abuse. The couple is still continuing the legal battle.

Related: The Craziest Odd Jobs Celebrities Did Before Becoming Famous

Jack Sparrow can show up anytime and anywhere

Disney is simultaneously working on two instalments of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, but this time you wouldn’t see the story revolving around Jack Sparrow. In fact, the cameo of Johnny Depp is cancelled because of the divorce controversy with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Video Credits: Film Streak

While Disney is making sure they remain Depp free, the actor thinks no one can lock him and he doesn’t need anyone to play Jack Sparrow. He literally can fit into a box and surprise a kid on his birthday. In the past, Depp has turned up in the character at various charities.

Let us know if you think Johnny Depp is irreplaceable in all the characters he plays, particularly Jack Sparrow, in the comments box below.