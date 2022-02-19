Johnny Depp has had an illustrious Hollywood career. Despite his movie-star looks, he was an obvious pick for the next big heartthrob. However, it appears that he is uninterested in playing the same characters again and again.

Depp’s filmography is vast and varied, overflowing with lonesome outsiders, grim-faced gangsters, and pounds upon pounds of white makeup, even if his future acting prospects appear to be bleak at the moment. ‘Minamata’ is not included because it was never released in theatres or on Netflix in the United States, according to the director, who claims MGM tried to bury the film. ‘City of Lies’, which was cancelled due to a lawsuit and has yet to be replaced, is also missing. Meanwhile, he explains why he doesn’t repeat his characters. Keep reading to know more.

Depp has never taken his success in Hollywood for granted. He’s never been afraid to explore new and fascinating parts, no matter how large or tiny. That is why Johnny Depp is recognised as one of the best actors in Hollywood. The star of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ explained to Variety why he never plays the same role twice.

Does Johnny Depp hate the characters he has played?

He said, “It’s unfair to the audience or the viewer if I come out and I’m the same fella every time. I think it’s important that you try to find something that you can grab onto that maybe hasn’t been done to death and maybe you can come through a different pathway and find a different angle on the character”. He also added, “I think they’ve all been challenges, but I like that. I don’t know that I’ve stepped into a film that I wasn’t somewhat positive that there was every opportunity that I would fall flat on my face. But it’s important to go there”.

Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV

It’s reasonable that Depp feels this way about his work. Early in his career, the actor had the option of pursuing a career as a handsome boy, but he decided instead to pursue a career as a character actor. Leaning into the latter has shown to be helpful, even at this level in his career. Johnny Depp’s willingness to stretch himself as a true student of his trade is evident in every role he does.

Johnny Depp’s next project, and his first film appearance since the 2020s, ‘Minamata’, has been announced. In the midst of his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of assaulting her while they were married, the actor has been accused of abusing her. After a British judge ruled against him in his defamation lawsuit against The Sun, which dubbed him a “wife beater”, Depp was asked to step down from his part as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Heard is currently facing a libel suit in the United States.

According to Variety, Johnny Depp’s next project will take him to France, where he will play King Louis XV in a film directed by French director Mawenn. Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last mistress, will also star in the film. The film’s narrative and title have yet to be revealed, but production is set to begin this summer.

Louis XV was known as “Louis the Beloved” and reigned for 59 years, the second-longest reign in French history after Louis XIV. Despite his moniker, Louis XV died as an unpopular king who was accused of corruption. According to Variety, filming will last about three months and will primarily take place at the Versailles Palace.

What's your favourite character played by Johnny Depp?