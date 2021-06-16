Johnny Depp Has Nowhere To Go Except Russia After Breakup From Hollywood

Rumours surrounding Johnny Depp and Polina Glen’s move to Russia and wedding were published by multiple online sources.

Johnny Depp has constantly been in the media during these last few years, ever since his marriage to Amber Heard. The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor married the ‘Aquaman’ actress in a private ceremony in 2015 after being engaged for a few months. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from her husband and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen's whirlwind romance

Explaining Johnny Depp's move to Russia

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen's relationship is toast

Heard alleged that the Oscar-nominated actor had physically abused her during their relationship, usually under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Depp denied the accusations, but their court battles continued with him suing Heard for defamation. He also labelled her as a perpetrator and not a victim of domestic violence.

Frustrated with abandonment from Hollywood, Johnny Depp is moving to Russia

The actor then began to move on from his volatile past relationship and met Polina Glen, a Russian go-go dancer. The two reportedly met at a party in Los Angeles and hit it off, and the actor found Glen’s “low-key” life refreshing. Tabloids quickly cited sources close to Depp revealed he planned to move to Russia and settle down with Polina.

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen’s whirlwind romance

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen were first spotted in early 2019. The actor was filming ‘Minamata’ in Serbia, and paparazzi snapped a photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss. Within the next few months, online sources claimed the couple was already considering making things official … by getting married.

A source spoke with “The National Inquirer”, revealing the actor was serious about Polina. “Johnny’s serious about making things official with Polina and winning over her family”, they said. They also insinuated that Depp had already asked the young dancer, who is 32 years his junior, to marry him.

The source further suggested Depp wanted to marry her in her home country, far away from the prying eyes of those in Hollywood. “What better way to pledge his loyalty than by tying the knot in her mother country?” they said. The speculation surrounding their wedding only increased after the go-go dancer shared photos wherein she sported a ring! To fans, it was proof enough that Johnny Depp and Polina Glen were ready for marriage.

Explaining Johnny Depp’s move to Russia

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen had been spotted in Moscow and in Serbia at the time, which fueled marriage rumours. Soon, the dancer moved into Depp’s Hollywood Hills mansion, which suggested things were getting serious. A source reported Depp was “feeling totally cursed right now” and realized life in America wasn’t for him.

He wanted a brand new start in a new country, particularly “somewhere like Russia or another part of Europe”. This is however a fabricated news story as the actor is still living in Los Angeles. Depp did lose a major movie role after Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. That, however, doesn’t mean the actor is leaving Hollywood any time soon!

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen’s relationship is toast

While the former couple enjoyed a brief, whirlwind romance and the attention of fans across the globe, they’ve split up now. ‘The Daily Mail’ reported in late 2019 that 24-year-old Polina Glen ended her relationship with the actor and returned home to Russia. Glen hated the attention the relationship had brought her and found it very “scary”.

All thoughts of a wedding were also dismissed by close sources. One insider said, “Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her … she’s now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness“. Polina seemed to have realized things were moving on far too quickly and put a stop to them immediately.

Polina also shared with close friends that Johnny Depp was desperate to meet her parents early on in their relationship. The insider added,

“Despite sneers that Polina was only with Johnny for his fame, she kept her head down while living with him, going to her dance choreography job and then back to his house. His level of celebrity and his ongoing battle with Amber grew too much for her”.

Johnny Depp might be going through a difficult time right now, but the stories about his move to Russia are baseless.

