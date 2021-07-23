Johnny Depp Fans Attacking Warner Bros. Due To Amber Heard

Following the removal of Johnny Depp from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, fans have started a petition for the same against Amber Heard. Keep reading to know more.

Amber Heard has recently started filming ‘Aquaman 2’. In response to the news that Amber Heard is filming for the James Wan directed superhero film, Johnny Depp’s fans are outraged and shocked that the same studio that fired him is now employing Heard. Fans have taken to social media to demand that Heard face the same fate as Depp, who was fired from’ Fantastic Beasts 3’. The online backlash against Amber Heard’s participation in ‘Aquaman 2’ is largely based on a series of unverified charges levelled against her over the years. Johnny Depp’s lawyers also accused the actor of telling a “calculated and manipulative lie”.

Johnny Depp has left the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise

A petition to remove Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has left the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after losing a libel suit against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater”.

Depp announced in an Instagram letter that he would leave the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation. Depp stated that his decision was made “in light of recent events”. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request”, said Depp.

Depp’s departure was confirmed by Warner Bros., who also stated that the role will be recast. In a statement, the studio said, “We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date”. The third instalment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is currently in the works.

Depp also stated that he would appeal the decision made by a British judge earlier this week. After hearing testimony from Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile case, Justice Andrew Nicol concluded that the allegations against Depp were “substantially true”. Depp had sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article accusing him of assaulting Heard.

“The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal”, Depp said. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

A petition to remove Amber Heard

Following Johnny Depp’s resignation, a movement has been formed to have Amber Heard removed from any future DCEU films starring Mera, such as the ‘Snyder Cut of Justice League’ or ‘Aquaman 2’. This is due to allegations that Heard was just as abusive to Depp as he was to her, and that she may have been the instigator of the physical abuse in their relationship, to which Depp allegedly responded in self-defence. The key piece of evidence, in this case, is a recording of a phone call between Depp and Heard, in which Heard admitted to physically assaulting Depp and Depp spoke of attempting to prevent further violence between them.

While a fan’s petition to fire Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ has garnered over a million signatures, Warner Bros. cannot fire Heard for the same reasons they cannot fire Depp. Normally, it is impossible for a studio to terminate an actor’s contract unless criminal charges have been filed against them. While the court of public opinion may have found Heard guilty of being abusive to her ex-husband, the thronging masses have no sway in an American civil or criminal court. Similarly, the studio cannot ask Heard to resign as they did Depp because there is no civil judgement against her.

This could change if Depp wins his civil suit against Heard and proves to an American court that she lied about him abusing her or portrayed his acts of self-defence as abuse. For the time being, Heard is still set to play Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’, and Depp has ruled himself out of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. The only certainty now is that this issue will not be resolved quickly or quietly.

What’re your thoughts on this? Should Amber Heard be removed from the Warner Bros franchise as well? Let us know in the comments down below.