Johnny Depp drags in James Franco and Elon Musk to save his career

Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard is getting all the eyeballs once again. Court has subpoenaed Elon Musk and James Franco to produce documents to prove that Johnny Depp was indeed violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Captain Jack Sparrow had brought a whole range of troubles for villains such as Hector Barbossa or Davy Jones in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film franchise. Nobody could have imagined that he must have to depend on someone else to bring him out of his domestic mess. The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp domestic violence case shook Hollywood a few years back when it came to light. In 2016, Amber filed for divorce alleging Johnny of indulging in verbal and physical violence, usually under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The case against Depp hasn’t been solved yet and is still very much the centre of attraction in Hollywood. One new interesting development has received much attention; James Franco and Elon Musk have been dragged into the mud.

US Weekly recently released the court documents which showed that James Franco and Elon Musk were subpoenaed by the court on October 26. They were asked to “produce the books, records, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described” — including “verbal conversations, telephone calls, letters, emails, memoranda [and] reports” by the court. The deadline to submit the documents was set to be January 17, 2022.

In other words, the court wants to know whether they have any record or proof whatsoever of Johnny being violent, verbally or physically, towards Amber. This came after Johnny Depp sued Amber for a whopping $50 million for tarnishing his image. It began when, in 2019, Amber, wrote an op-piece in a famous national publication talking about the impacts of domestic violence on the psyche of women. While she did not explicitly mention Johnny’s name, it was strongly implied. Hence, Johnny had to suffer a lot of financial loss because of that.

Elon Musk’s name has always remained controversial in the whole Johnny Depp-Amber Heard issue. It is well known that Johnny and Amber officially divorced in 2017. But the reports of Elon and Amber’s affair has been around since 2016. There were strong reports that suggest that the actor and the entrepreneur dated on and off between 2016 and 2018. The court assumed that Elon must be having some telephonic or text conversations with Amber, in which she was clearly talking about the physical and mental violence she had to endure.

Johnny Depp has also accused Amber of having an affair with James Franco while they were still married. While Amber has denied being romantically involved with Franco, the court has also asked Franco to produce the documents. Hence, in a way, it’s now up to the documents or proof that Franco and Musk will submit that can determine whether Johnny was actually a ‘wife-beater’ or not. It might also determine if Johnny’s sinking career gets saved or not.

In November 2020, Depp filed a case against the British paper The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater’. Depp lost the defamation case. A judge from the Royal Courts of Justice said that there was sufficient evidence that Depp indeed was violent towards his wife and the newspaper only published what was true. It was a major blow to Johnny at the time and his campaign to prove his innocence was further weakened.

Owing to his tarnished image, it seems like Johnny’ career has been affected beyond repair. His only release in the past few years was ‘Minamata’, a film he also produced. He has nothing major to look forward to. Let’s keep our eyes open and see if he manages to get back on his feet.

Tell us in the comments how badly do you want to see Johnny Depp in another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie. Also, tell us your take on the entire Johnny Depp-Amber Heard situation.