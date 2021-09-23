Johnny Depp’s Career Saved From Coming To An Unfateful End By His Fans

Johnny Depp is having the longest and toughest legal battle of his career. Coming out of a judgment in London, the star thanked his fans for their continued support.

Amber Heard came out to a court in 2016 to get a temporary restraining order against her husband, Johnny Depp. The actress alleged that the actor had abused her over 14 times in the past and made her fear for her life. Over the years, the repercussions of that lawsuit have damaged Johnny Depp’s career, and Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during the struggle.

Highlights —

Amber Heard’s lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s condition

What has happened till now?

DOMESTIC ABUSE LAWSUIT

Amber Heard going into the courtroom to get a restraining order shouldn’t have made a big difference to Johnny Depp. But, the accounts of abuse were dark, and people rose in protest against Depp. The direct result of the trial was a series of articles written by tabloids across America and Europe.

Depp’s most significant lawsuit was against “The Sun”, an English newspaper that published accounts of the abuse. The libel lawsuit alleged that the newspaper had tried to damage Depp’s reputation and actively harmed him by accusing him of domestic abuse. What resulted was a long-drawn court case that brought out more and more details about the case.

Johnny Depp is relieved that his career is out of danger due to his warrior fans

None of the details was pretty. There were allegations of abuse thrown around, and Depp’s lawyers accused Heard of lying. Witness testimony also alleged that Heard had purposely stolen stories from other abuse survivors to craft her story.

The three-week libel lawsuit was drawn out. Depp’s ex-wife said that he had never abused her, there were accusations against Heard about abuse, there was also a witness testimony that claimed that Heard had pooped on the bed during their marriage.

The accusations against Depp included him threatening to murder Heard, threatening to murder the dog, and more. Ultimately, Depp lost the lawsuit.

THE CONDITION

As the lawsuit progressed, hits came against Johnny Depp. He lost his starring role in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series as Grindelwald. He also lost his job as Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. This came after he had declared during the lawsuit that he was in a $100 million debt. He had lost over $600 million over the years due to his spending habits and was facing financial insecurity.

Not only that, early this year, Depp also failed to get Amber’s lawsuit of libel against him thrown out. Fans tweeted in support of Johnny Depp throughout this, tweeting with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp. Millions of fans stood outside the court in London while the case was drawn out, and their support has been constant throughout the case.

Whether the support is fair or not can be debatable. They rallied to get Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman 2’, a movement that failed to gain traction. The producers said that the accusations from Depp’s fans “held no water”.

While Johnny Depp’s career out of danger thanks to fans is not valid, their support has been constant.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

Johnny Depp thanked fans for support in a recent appearance. He said that his fans were warriors who had stood by him during the difficult times. The times are indeed tricky. Aside from being cast aside by big franchises, Depp has also allegedly been blacklisted from Hollywood.

He has said that producers have been working to delay his films’ release and make him lose money. He has been haemorrhaging cash throughout the lawsuits, and it has meant that he is constantly under stress without a new stream of income.

He needs to get his films out and his reputation restored, and his fans are the only people who can help him do that.