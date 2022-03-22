Johnny Depp barred from mentioning ‘Aquaman 2’ during trial

The legal tussle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife seems to be never-ending. Recently, some court documents were leaked in the media which said that Amber did not want her upcoming films to get a mention in the court.

The court case involving ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has yet to reach a conclusion. Just a year after their 2015 wedding, Heard accused Johnny of physical abuse and filed for divorce in 2016. The couple has divided Hollywood because the final truth has yet to get revealed. Johnny Depp’s career has suffered the most as a result of the controversy. But it appears that Amber Heard wants to keep her professional life separate from her personal life.

Johnny Depp can't mention 'Aquaman 2'

Johnny Depp is banned from mentioning ‘Aquaman 2’ in Court

Johnny Depp can’t mention ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard wants to avoid discussing her upcoming film ‘Aquaman 2’ in court. Her two upcoming films, ‘Aquaman 2‘ and ‘Lost Kingdom’, have already drawn criticism from fans of Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp can’t mention ‘Aquaman 2’

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ actor is known as one of Hollywood’s most well-known and versatile performers. A large number of his fans believe Johnny and oppose Amber Heard’s allegations. As a result, Amber felt it was risky to involve her films in the personal squabbles between her and Johnny.

The Depp fans had also petitioned to recast the role of Mera that Heard plays in the DCEU. But she has already appeared as Mera in other DCEU films such as ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Justice League’. Hence, it was unwise for the WB to remove her because Johnny’s fans asked for it.

Update: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard (CA)

Depp issued a subpoena for docs and personal appearance deposition (not uploaded in fairfax) @wbpictures has filed to quash and AH has also filed in support. Hearing scheduled for 7/19/22. Depp will likely attempt to expedite pic.twitter.com/8PPGYGjXvK — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) February 22, 2022

Leaked court documents have surfaced on Twitter in the last few days. If those documents are not forgeries, they clearly state that Heard will ask the court not to mention her upcoming films. However, it does not appear that Heard’s films getting a mention in the court would significantly impact the case.

But from Johnny’s point of view, it can be significant. Warner Bros. had earlier stated that the delays to the film were due to some ‘creative issues’. However, Johnny can now demonstrate that the delays in filming ‘Aquaman 2’ were caused by the allegations of abuse he levelled against the actress. Other documents clearly state that Depp intends to mention the film’s filming delays in court.

Johnny Depp is banned from mentioning ‘Aquaman 2’ in Court

WB had gotten themselves deep into this tussle even though they always wanted to stay out of it. While it will not impact the overall outcome of the film, it will affect WB’s credibility in some way. Things do not seem to be going too well for WB these days. First, it was the failure of the DCEU and now this tussle between the star of their upcoming film. Let’s see where it leads to.

‘Aquaman 2’ starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe is all set to release in December 2022 and marks the continuation of the DC extended universe.

Tell us in the comments if you agree that Johnny and Amber’s feud has been going on for far too long. Also, what is your prediction for ‘Aquaman 2’?