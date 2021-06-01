To Make Johnny Depp Angry, Disney Casts Amber Heard In A New Project!

After the tumultuous divorce with Amber Heard, it seems that Depp’s woes are not over. It appears that he is going to face more hurdles as time passes. Recent stories suggest that not only is Disney dropping him from the famous ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, they might also be casting Amber Heard in a leading role soon.

Johnny Depp recently became the source of much discourse, with his divorce making headlines worldwide. With the recent loss of an appeal brought up in the UK High Court, it seems like this year will not be Depp’s year either. Plus, Johnny Depp being dropped by Disney for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ means that he no longer has a popular franchise to return to as well. Will this finally eclipse his stardom?

Highlights —

Johnny Depp not to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow

Amber Heard may be cast in a future Disney movie

A punishment for Depp?

The Johnny Depp History

Johnny Depp has had a sprawling filmography, with many great films under his belt. With ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, he has graduated to become an adept player of eccentric roles across genres. No Tim Burton movie is complete without him playing a part, and he has played significant roles in many Burton films.

The central turning point in his career was ‘What’s Eating … Gilbert Grape’ and ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’, both of which are acclaimed films that put him on the map for becoming a superstar. However, he wouldn’t actually end up enjoying that superstardom until he crossed into the role of Jack Sparrow for the Disney venture ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The iconic role of Jack Sparrow has made itself a constant in our visual culture. The image of a swashbuckling drunkard with a heart of gold, fighting against the police and living his pirate life made itself into a significant cultural phenomenon.

To make Johnny Depp more jealous, Disney is casting Amber Heard in a new project!

The movies established him into the mainstream, and he would ultimately end up becoming a part of the wildly popular Harry Potter franchise in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies as Grindelwald. Recent news reveals that Johny Depp has been dropped by Disney and WB.

The Divorce

Accusations of domestic abuse were rife in the air as early as 2016 when the story of Amber Heard allegedly being attacked by Depp went viral. In the ongoing trial, it was found that both parties had been incredibly abusive.

The court finally ruled in favour of Amber Heard because of the overwhelming documented evidence against Depp. The court case sparked outrage across fan circles, many of whom accused Amber Heard of being a liar and robber.

Despite persistent trolling and calls for Amber Heard to be dropped from the ‘Aquaman’ franchise gaining steam, the producers stood by Heard during this unlucky time.

The same couldn’t be said for Depp. As mentioned earlier, Johnny Depp was dropped by Disney and WB both over a few months, losing two major franchise roles.

This came at an incredible cost to Depp, who, after the lengthy court battles, is required to pay millions in fines to “The Sun”, which he sued for libel over their accusations of domestic abuse.

Add in the money he has to pay to Heard, and Depp is looking at a hefty loss in the coming months, something that could be career-ending.

Amber Heard’s redemption

While there might be debates about whether justice was served or not, it is apparent that Amber Heard is reaping the benefits of the court case right now. News of Disney casting Amber Heard for a role in their ‘Tangled’ live-action movie.

With her ongoing role as Mera in the DCEU and her new role in Disney, Amber is soon headed for a controversial super-stardom. Disney’s move in casting Amber Heard might be a deliberate choice for them to distance themselves from Depp, who has constantly generated controversy over the past few years. This might serve as revenge against Depp and a reminder that they would punish anyone who doesn’t toe the company’s family-friendly lines.

As the controversy erupted around their divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both caught in the fallout. However, as the smoke cleared, Heard emerged as a clear victor in the entire arrangement, allegedly bagging a role in a Disney movie while Depp has lost two of his most significant roles recently.