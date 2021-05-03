Johnny Depp And Keanu Reeves Have The Same Step Wife — It’s Winona Ryder

Why does Winona refer to Keanu Reeves as her husband? Let’s find out everything about their relationship!

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder began dating in the early 90s. After knowing each other for just five months, the two decided to get engaged. Sadly, after being together for three years, Depp and Ryder decided to end their relationship. Ryder has frequently talked about her relationship with her ‘Gothic’ co-star Keanu Reeves. Even after so many years, the movie is famous because of a scene that featured the two actors.

In 1992, Winona Ryder was cast opposite Keanu Reeves in ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the movie was initially going to have Johnny Depp as Ryder’s love interest. At that time, Ryder was engaged to Johnny Depp in real life. The makers were considering casting him. But back then, Depp was not that popular. The director then asked Winona Ryder who should play her boyfriend in the movie. She then suggested the name of Keanu Reeves. Copolla had shared that Winona Ryder was seeing Johnny Depp. He wanted Johnny to have the part of Jonathan Harker. But the studio thought Depp was not enough of a star. So then he asked Winona what she thought? That is when she mentioned Keanu Reeves. Coppola also felt he was a very nice and sincere person.

Why does Winona refer to Keanu as her husband?

During the promotions of ‘Destination Wedding’, Ryder told Entertainment Weekly that her love with Keanu Reeves was not just limited to the big screen. She was not entirely sure if they did not have a real wedding in their 1192 movie ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’. “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we are married in real life.”

In a scene, the director, Francis Ford Coppola, used a real Romanian priest. Ryder also shared that the scene was shot on Valentine’s day. Due to their accidental on-screen marriage, Winona refers to Keanu as her husband.

While appearing on ‘The Talk’ on Monday, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked Reeves if the marriage was real or not.

He confessed how once in a while, he gets a text: “Hello, husband”. Earlier Reeves did not really believe her. But then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, contacted Winona and confirmed publicly that it really happened. He recalled that during the shooting, the priest did a full ceremony. Then, Winona and Reeves got married.

Director confirms Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are married in real life

Francis Ford Coppola confirmed that Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are married in real life. He told The Guardian that their marriage is pretty authentic. He recalled that they did the ceremony with an actual priest. When they were all done, they realized that Keanu and Winona really were married as a result of that scene and the ceremony.

Ryder had earlier shared that during the filming of ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, Ryder was going through a difficult phase in her personal life. She was on the verge of breaking up with Johnny Depp. According to her biography, she was also suffering from insomnia and felt tired, tense, and unhappy. But, thankfully, there was Keanu Reeves to comfort her throughout the film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ryder shared that she wrote about how grateful she felt for Reeves in her diary.

She mentioned that she saves everything by noting them down in journals. Ryder pulled one out recently, and it was from around the time of ‘Dracula’.

She revealed the text: “angst, angst, angst, angst, thank God for Keanu. Thank God I am going to see Keanu.”

Tell us what you think about Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves and their ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ marriage in the comment section!