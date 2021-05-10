John Walker’s Captain America Deserves Our Sympathy — Here’s Why

We all hate John Walker as the new Captain America, but there are aspects of his character that will make you sympathize with him.

While we all thought ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’ to be heavily focused on the two Captain America sidekicks, John Walker stole the show on his own. John Walker was given the responsibility of Cap’s shield, and we know how it went after that. The character operates on Ego and has been extremely successful in inviting hate from the fans. However, there are several aspects of the character which can force you to sympathize with him on some level, if not entirely.

Massive Spoiler Warning – for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’. Please catch up with all the episodes on Disney+ before reading.

The first and the foremost thing is that John Walker (Wyatt Russell) didn’t choose to be the next Captain America after Falcon retired the Shield. Most probably, being a soldier and having to follow the orders, he might have never had a choice.

John Walker was a true soldier, having earned several medals of honor and fought in many battles. However, carrying the Captain America shield takes much more than strength and bravery.

When Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) became Captain America, he had gone through a journey of evolving as a person who had been bullied, trashed, and then finally understood. He knew the pain of people.

John on the other hand was simply awarded the shield, which made him Captain America by title, but not spirit.

The new Captain America was the need of the time.

We all agree that there can never be another Steve Rogers. However, the world of MCU definitely needed a new Captain America.

The world is falling apart after the blip. The old Cap held it together when half the population was gone during the blip. Now, when everyone is back, the world is on the verge of collapsing.

Sam (Anthony Mackie) had an opportunity to step up and carry the shield of hope and trust. But he backed down and gave up on the Shield. But that didn’t snap out the fact that the world needed a new Captain America.

John Walker, considering his record as a Soldier, seemed a right choice to the authorities. Hence, Walker took on the responsibility in times of need. It’s a different discussion that he was a wrong choice and he turned out to be a terrible Cap.

John didn’t fail, the world failed him.

We now know John as the one who butchered a flag smasher in front of a worldwide audience. He rides on his wild ego, has secretly taken the Super Solider serum, has tried to kill Falcon and Bucky in a fight for the Captain America shield.

But John didn’t start on the same path. We have seen John as the person getting nervous to be introduced as the new Cap. We have seen him dedicated to being good and doing good.

After the first fight with Flag Smashers alongside Falcon and the White Wolf (Sebastian Stan) in Ep 2, John tells what he feels to Sam.

He says:

“I’m not trying to be Steve. I’m not trying to replace Steve. I’m just trying to be the best Captain America I can be.”

It defines his intentions. But moving forward, the lack of acceptance from Bucky and Sam, getting trashed by Dora Milaje, seeing his best friend Lemar die, he lost the path.

John was desperate for attention and acceptance, so were Bucky and Sam too rigid to accept that Steve is gone and John isn’t at mistake for being tagged as the new Cap. A little chilled talk, a bit of understanding from them could have helped John in carrying the weight better.

John Walker’s Captain America is no more a good guy in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. However, the character is too nuanced and layered to be simply regarded as a villain. The character is hateful, and the credit goes to the development and the phenomenal acting of Wyatt Russell. What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments.