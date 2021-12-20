With Peacemaker, will John Cena amend the mistake he made in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

John Cena spent the entirety of ‘Suicide Squad’ making crass jokes at his teammates. With the next iteration of his character in the prequel series, people can finally learn why he was like that.

When Peacemaker burst into the scene in ‘Suicide Squad’ and asked if it was relevant that starfish was a slang term for butthole, it could be seen as a mistake. Peacemaker is supposed to be a no-nonsense anti-hero with a long string of murders behind him, ‘Suicide Squad’ showed him off as someone who was joking around with his teammates. He also appeared to be insulting their intelligence by asking stupid questions.

‘Suicide Squad’ – James Gunn

Peacemaker and John Cena

The next chapter?

So, let’s take a step back? Why was ‘Suicide Squad’ the movie it was?

‘Suicide Squad’ spectacle

With Polka Dot Man, RatCatcher, and The Detachable Kid (TDK) as some of the main characters, James Gunn took a very different turn with the new ‘Suicide Squad’. The movie is supposed to follow in the vein of the earlier ‘Suicide Squad’, with Harley Quinn as the essential recurring character, but a lot has changed in between the films.

James Gunn established a new team for everyone in the room, but he also changed the film’s tone. The earlier team was a punk squad with personal stories, while the new one was a comedic thriller. The black-comedic style worked for the film, creating a contrasting landscape. On the backdrop of the stupid questions by Peacemaker was Bloodshot dealing with troubles with his child. There was RatCatcher’s story of redemption alongside the tale of Polka Dot Man, which was primarily comical. The broad brush strokes allowed James Gunn to tell a compelling story of redemption and comedy and make sure the movie seems to be a masterwork in itself. But, Peacemaker does look odd in the entire process.

The movie also benefits from the addition of Starro. While the vast starfish, an alien invader who has put the Justice League in travel, is a silver-era epic that doesn’t get much comic footage, it fits right into the bizarre world of the movie. James Gunn picks out the villains that work most effectively with the odd group of criminals he has established, so dictators and the alien invader, who is a starfish, blend well with the heroes he creates for the movie.

Why is the international assassin so obsessed with insulting his teammates by asking stupid questions? Maybe John Cena has an answer?

John Cena in ‘Suicide Squad’

In Carlton Comics, Peacemaker is Christopher Smith. He was haunted by his father’s crimes, who engineered death camps under Nazi Germany. The Peacemaker becomes a one-person army going against crimes. However, in the process, Christopher Smith becomes an unhinged killer. While he does get responsibility in some cases within the DC universe, he is almost immediately classified as too dangerous to work with.

With Peacemaker, will John Cena amend the mistake he made in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

His only objective is to finish up his mission and move on someplace. But, he is also very destructive. So, John Cena fits perfectly into the role. He answered the question of why he took part, that too in a rather Peacemaker way, saying, “I operate under the construct of opportunity would find you and just be ready to answer the door when it does. It’s a difficult quest to seek opportunity. And this is no different. I’m not sure I was James’ first choice for Peacemaker. And I don’t care. Because I eventually was asked, and when asked, you do the best you can deliver”.

He did pick up the character rather well, becoming the assassin and earning praise from long-time fans of the comic books for his portrayal. However, the question of his apparent rudeness remained. While Peacemaker does consider himself to be a good guy, paying no respect to Bloodshot, who is more extensive in rank and respect, seems odd.

Thankfully, ‘Peacemaker’ fixes ‘Suicide Squad’ mistakes.

The new show

The new ‘Peacemaker’ trailer starts with John Cena running away with an eagle. While the show deals with complex issues (Peacemaker’s relationship with his father comes into focus often during the run time), the show seems to focus on the comedic bits. It is apparent that the Peacemaker was not quipping when he was asking the stupid questions in ‘Suicide Squad’. John Cena’s mistakes in ‘Suicide Squad’ are because Peacemaker is profoundly stupid. He is the traditional jock who does not care about school, and he seems to be a weapon used by the government. The show will deal with him finding his path away from government assignments.

Are you excited about the new show? Let us know in the comments box below.