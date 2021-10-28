John Cena Receives Fierce Support From Fans Against Cancel Culture

Fans stood by the popular wrestler when he was being called out.

Social media and the internet overall is responsible for bringing about the phenomenon of cancel culture. While cancel culture, as a form of ostracism to discourage bad behaviour, may have begun with good intentions (arguably), there is something such as taking it too far. Especially when someone has a proven record of good behaviour.

And the latest victim of this call-out culture is the wrestler John Cena.

WHAT DID JOHN CENA DO?

In an episode of the show “Dark Side of the Ring”, which focused on the life of the erstwhile WWE and WCW star Chris Kanyon, there was a video clip shown of an interview of Cena. In the clip, Cena has been shown to say that as a wrestler, Kanyon “wasn’t any good”.

As a result, John Cena started trending on social media, with many people attempting to cancel Cena for saying that.

FANS LINE UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO SUPPORT HIM

As Cena was trending on Twitter, he received immediate, fierce protection from the more supportive of his fans.

Several people tried to paint him as being homophobic, trying to show that Cena didn’t think Kanyon was a good wrestler because he was gay. But Cena has been supportive of homosexuality on the record, not least because his older brother is gay, as many fans tweeted.

how the hell do you cancel john cena?



lmfaoo this dude literally out here making dying children laugh pic.twitter.com/OIFK6wcDay — Vable (@ManVable) September 24, 2021

Diehard fans said that Cena was one of the nicest people. One Twitter user even proved how nice Cena was by showing that he is the celebrity with the most wishes granted, under the Make A Wish campaign.

All this goes to show that while cancel culture might not be going away soon, supportive fans will rush to stand behind kind, beloved celebrities.