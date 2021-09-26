It seems that John Cena was not the first choice made by James Gunn to play the role of Peacemaker. Keep reading to find out who was his first choice.

After appearing in DC Comics ‘Fast and Furious’, John Cena is back in theatres this summer in the role of Peacemaker. On August 5, the ‘Suicide Squad’ film franchise debuted its second instalment, following in the footsteps of many other viral films that were released in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Not only are Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney returning in their roles from the 2017 episode, but there are many new faces as well. This winter, Cena’s Peacemaker will receive his own spinoff series, although he wasn’t James Gunn‘s first choice for the part.

John Cena came close to losing his Peacemaker role to this rival MCU actor

CENA IS ALL SET TO DEBUT AS THE PEACEMAKER

Peacemaker is described by DC as a hero who loves peace so much that he’s willing to die for it. Peacemaker was first published in 1966 by Charlton Comics as the alter ego of peace envoy Christopher Smith. His actions frequently contradict his proclaimed pacifist philosophy. His Peace Palace has a fully stocked arsenal with weapons he has sworn he will never use. Even his fellow squad members think he’s strange.

‘Suicide Squad’ newcomers include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Steve Agee as King Shark in CGI, and David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Guy join Cena’s Peacemaker. Cena’s performance with Gunn was good enough for HBO Max to order the first year of a spin-off collection focusing on the character. This was most likely a surprise to Gunn, who told “Entertainment Weekly” that Cena was a “little bit of a risk” because “I’m employing an individual without the need of auditioning”.

WAS CENA NOT THE FIRST CHOICE FOR THE PEACEMAKER ROLE ?

According to a report by “Screenrant” in 2019, Bautista was on James Gunn’s list to portray Peacemaker. Drax the Destroyer from Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is Bautista’s newest claim to big-screen fame. Because Peacemaker and Drax are extremely similar persons who place a high value on physical energy, it makes sense that Bautista would be chosen for the job. Bautista’s deal for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ required him to return for a third film in the franchise, which may have clashed with the filming of ‘The Suicide Squad’ if Bautista had accepted Gunn’s offer.

Unfortunately, for Gunn, there were further schedule issues to contend with. Bautista was offered the role of a guide in the Netflix film ‘Military of the Dead’ and found it to be a good fit for his professional goals. Bautista turned down the part of Peacemaker for the chance to work with Zack Snyder, telling Entertainment Weekly that he was looking for “juicy [dramatic roles]” and “to be pretty frank, I required to operate with Zack”, and that seeing Peacemaker would have been more of the same.

CENA DOESN’T CONSIDER HIMSELF AN ALTERNATIVE

When Bautista declined the role, Gunn was yanked from the wrestling pool once more. Cena says he didn’t feel like a runner-up, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “I didn’t look at myself as a second choice; I just looked at it as a chance to do the best I could”. He termed his part in the movie “a huge honour and an unbelievable possibility”.

Cena and Gunn will continue to work together on the 8-episode Peacemaker spinoff, which is described as an “action-adventure-comedy” explaining the character’s origin story and showing fans more of the Suicide Squad universe. In addition to writing all eight episodes, Gunn will direct some of them.

The show is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. Stay tuned with us for further updates!!