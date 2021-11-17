John Cena Confesses Why James Gunn Is So Obsessed With Him

James Gunn’s obsession with John Cena landed the actor in ‘The Suicide Squad’ spin-off! Let’s find out about the ‘Peacemaker’!

Finally, the trailer for the highly awaited ‘Peacemaker‘ spin-off series got unveiled at the Television Critics Association. Sequel to ‘The Suicide Squad‘, the eight-episode series stars John Cena as the self-righteous anti-hero who pursues peace regardless of how many men, women, and children he must kill. After creating and directing ‘The Suicide Squad’, James Gunn returns to head the series. Every episode got written by him. The director was said to direct five of the first season’s eight episodes.

Following the events of ‘The Suicide Squad’, Christopher Smith, aka, Peacemaker is shown in the hospital in a trailer. He tells the orderly that he is supposed to be in jail for superhero nonsense and introduces himself as a Peacemaker. The orderly chuckles, stating that there is no such thing as a superhero named Peacemaker.

In the trailer’s opening scene, Cena gets recruited by Agent Murn to work for the good guys. Then we meet his new team, which includes the harsh Harcourt, the tech and tactics expert Economos, and the new recruit Adebayo. We also get to see him perform a spontaneous dance routine in his renowned pair of white underwear.

Video Credits: HBO Max

Cena’s solo dance party gets interrupted by a mullet-clad foe whom he fights in the same condition. Peacemaker’s very friendly eagle, who rides shotgun with him, was also teased in the teaser. The trailer concluded with the eagle hugging the Peacemaker with its entire wingspan.

Peacemaker will also include Steve Agee as Economos, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, in addition to Cena, with several characters returning from The Suicide Squad.

While debuting the official teaser for ‘Peacemaker’ at a press tour with the Television Critics Association, Cena stated during the event that the miniseries would feature him in his underpants (dancing, no less), which he owes to Gunn’s directing. Cena noted two amusing takeaways from their partnership, adding, “One: He is obsessed with my tighty whities and Two: He likes to see me dancing around”.

Gunn also said that Peacemaker (Christopher Smith) got chosen to lead an HBO Max spinoff series since he struggled with growth at the end of The Suicide Squad. “A lot of the characters are much better than they were at the beginning, and Peacemaker has a lot to learn. It is that ability to learn that makes him a little bit more likeable”. He went on to say that the Peacemaker’s blind spots are fairly bad in some places and that he is uneducated in others. Though he felt that was also an essential point to highlight.

Why did James Gunn want John Cena for ‘The Suicide Squad’ spin-off?

James Gunn met Cena and the Peacemaker character while working on ‘The Suicide Squad’. He shared that he had no plans to film the series. But one day, he got approached with a spinoff by executive producer Peter Safran and DC Films president Walter Hamada.

Video Credits: IMDb

“If you could do a TV show on any one of the characters from ‘The Suicide Squad’, who would you do”? Gunn remembers Safran and Hamada questioning him. Peacemaker grabbed his interest because he had previously worked with John Cena. Gunn believed he possessed a wide range of acting and comedic abilities that he could not exploit in the film.

Dave Bautista was reportedly on James Gunn’s list to portray Peacemaker in 2019. The actor turned down the job of Peacemaker to work with Zack Snyder, telling Entertainment Weekly that he was searching for juicy dramatic roles, and playing Peacemaker would have been more of the same. Bautista got selected to play the primary character in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ because he felt it aligned closely with his career expansion ambitions.

Tell us if you are excited to watch John Cena as Peacemaker in the comments!