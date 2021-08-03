Joey King Hates Her Ex Aka Kissing Booth Co-star Jacob Elordi

If you’re as obsessed with ‘The Kissing Booth’ franchise as we are, you’ll know that the show’s main couple – Elle Evans and Noah Flynn – used to date in real life. Joey King, 20, and Jacob Elordi, 23, fell in love while playing on-screen love interests in the Netflix Original film in January 2017.

They dated for a while before breaking up near the end of 2018. We don’t know about you, but running into an ex in regular circumstances is embarrassing enough, let alone having to reconcile and play an on-screen couple for weeks on end while spending the majority of your waking hours on set together.

JOEY KING AND JACOB ELORDI RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

According to rumours, they fell in love only a month into filming after spending a lot of time together off-set after they played Elle and Noah on-screen in January 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official in April, but it’s probable they were official in secret for a long time before that.

Throughout 2017, the couple shared a slew of affectionate photos together, but they’ve since been removed. Throughout 2017 and the first half of 2018, Joey and Jacob appeared to be in good spirits, even exchanging a few PDAs at ‘The Kissing Booth’ premiere in the summer of 2018.

Joey King hates her ex and ‘Kissing Both’ costar Jacob Elordi

It’s difficult to say for definite what caused the couple’s breakup because that information is kept private, although things began to dry up on social media between the couple towards the end of summer 2018.

They stopped uploading the adorable photographs and videos they’d been uploading on a regular basis around September/October, and Jacob announced a social media hiatus shortly after in November.

When a sequel to the film was revealed in early 2019, the couple knew they’d have to work together again. In the run-up to the release of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’, both King and Elordi were asked about their dating situations, with Joey responding:

“In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing and I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand.”

She continued,

“For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient”.

WHY JOEY KING IS CALLING OUT HER EX?

Joey King, the star of ‘The Kissing Booth’, has called out her co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi for saying in an interview that he hasn’t seen the sequel. She claimed that he’s lying in a since-deleted tweet- and we’re wondering if any drama is on the way.

In an interview with Variety, the ‘Euphoria’ actor, who is 23 years old, admitted: “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t.” When he asked the interviewer if they liked it and they said, “Yeah, it was cute“, Jacob replied, “Be honest”.

In response to this slightly shady revelation whilst doing promotion for the film, Joey tweeted: “Jacob watched it. He’s capping“. Joey deleted the tweet though fans took countless screenshots of it.

The quote, along with the flurry of headlines it generated, appears to have prompted King to take to Twitter.

Who are we to believe? Who do you prefer: Joey or Jacob? Fans accused him of looking miserable during a ‘Kissing Booth 2’ promo, so it’s understandable that he didn’t watch it.