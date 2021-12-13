Here’s Why JK Rowling Is Skipping Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Special

In the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special’, JK Rowling will not grace her presence. Is this a willful choice or a decision imposed on the best-selling author? Keep on reading to find out!

After the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, no other reassembly as good as Harry Potter could come to fruition. The franchise which first sold hearts globally with books and then with films and theme parks is all set to bring more delight to its fans come New Year’s day. However, the creator of the magical universe, JK Rowling, will not be joining the celebration of Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Harry Potter cast and crew coming back together

JK Rowling left out of the reunion

POTTERHEADS REASSEMBLE!

Although it may feel like yesterday, the first Harry Potter film ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ was released 20 years ago. It is to celebrate this that the star cast of Harry Potter is gathering together again for an HBO special titled ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special’. Harry, Hermione and Ron which means Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be seen in a single frame again for the first time since the premiere of the last Harry Potter film ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’.

Video Credits: HBO Max

Warner Bros. will release the special on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, hence ensuring that we start our new year with abundant joy and warmth. ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ is expected to be a retrospective that pays an ode to “everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon”, be it the brilliant cast and crew or the dedicated Potterheads who have continued to shower the franchise with love even after 20 years of its birth.

Related: JK Rowling Trapped In A Controversy Yet Again. Will She Win This Time?

Harry Potter cast back together

Alongside the famous Harry Potter trio, the retrospective will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. The special will explore the captivating journey of the making of the films through exclusive heartfelt interviews with the cast and crew. While there is so much buzz and anticipation around the retrospective, something is amiss. JK Rowling, who birthed the Harry Potter universe, will not be featured in the special that celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the first Harry Potter film.

ROWLING REJECTED

Despite enabling Warner Bros. to build a franchise that milks cash, JK Rowling has been left out of the Harry Potter special. The writer has been in the epicentre of controversy ever since she tweeted contentious remarks about trans people which invited a lot of criticism her way. Although it has not been explicitly mentioned that those remarks are the reason behind her exclusion, it becomes self-evident since the author has been away from the Harry Potter limelight for a while. Popularly, her name is now associated with being anti-LGBTQ. In recent times, Rowling also revealed that she was hounded by activists. Hence, it only makes sense that she chooses to stay away from the special.

As a person who lived half my life as a woman I am appalled by the doxing and harrassment of @jk_rowling in the name of trans rights. https://t.co/BTpYyxRkKX — Buck Angel® TRANSSEXUAL MAN (@BuckAngel) November 24, 2021

Related: This Can’t Be Real! Christopher Nolan To Direct The Harry Potter Web Series

Rowling had shared an article on Twitter that mentioned the term “people who menstruate” instead of women. This compelled the writer to implore that the concept of sex should be diminished. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction”, she claimed. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives”, added the writer in the thread.

Wild how JK Rowling can make a series about a kid living in a closet and leaving it to discover that their birth circumstances doesn't define them.



Unless you're trans of course. — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) November 30, 2021

Her comments were perceived as transphobic and intolerant of the LGBTQ+ community, driving many Harry Potter readers and fans to denounce their respect for the author. Even actor Rupert Grint who plays Ron in the films spoke up against Rowling with the belief that “silence is even louder”. Since JK Rowling is not exactly a favourite among Potterheads anymore, it is very possible that Warner Bros. did not invite her for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special. It is also probable that the two parties mutually decided that she stays out of it to ensure an experience that is conflict-free for all stakeholders.

Either way, do you believe it is fair for JK Rowling to be ostracised from Harry Potter’s 20th-anniversary special? What are you most excited about for the retrospective? Comment below!