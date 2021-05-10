JJ Abrams Uses Barack Obama To Beat Synder’s Version Of Superman

Wait! Is JJ Abrams ‘Superman’ reboot really inspired by Ex-President Obama?

There were many questions raised when it was announced that JJ Abrams will be rebooting ‘Superman’. While many thought that this was DC’s attempt to save them from their downfall, others said that it was to bring more inclusivity in the Superhero world, by casting black ‘Superman’. Now that the movie is finally happening, there is a rumour going around saying that JJ Abrams’s Superman is taking his inspiration from the White House. But how true is this rumour? If you want to know the same, then keep scrolling to find out.

We all know that this reboot of ‘Superman’ will cast an African-American actor. Now, when we think about it, it seems like Calvin Ellis, the Superman of Earth-23, will be the perfect fit for this role. In fact, Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has also confirmed the same. Not only this, if you are a comic geek, you will know that Calvin Ellis is inspired by Barack Obama, who is not only Superman of Earth but also President of the United States Of America.

JJ Abrams uses Ex-President Obama to beat Synder version of Superman

Is the ‘Superman’ reboot part of DCEU?

Well, after it was revealed that JJ Abrams is keen on casting a Kryptonian superhero, it was made pretty clear that Henry Cavill will be bidding goodbye to his role as Superman. However, nobody knows how much truth lies in who will be a part of the reboot and whether DC will have any involvement. But it looks like Warner Bros is producing the JJ Abrams reboot after all. According to a leak on Reddit, a writer has been pulled in to script the new version of ‘Superman’.

“The part I was excited for was that Kal-El is NOT the last son of Krypton. There are others and has been a goal for Warner Bros to include more representation in their characters. As it was pitched, this character will exist in the same Universe as the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Won’t be a one-off like Joker or The Batman. Heard nothing about Clark Kent being involved in the Coates/Abrams pitch. But Cavill’s Superman would be the inspiration for the other Kryptonians engaging the world. Whether that Superman is Cavill or not, I have no clue. The only thing I heard was that Cavill was in negotiations last Spring. Of course, that’s way before this new Superman film was pitched so I don’t know what role his Superman would have played.”

Even if we don’t believe in the leak, we think that there is no reason why the rebooted version of ‘Superman’ should not be a part of the DC Universe.

So who will play Superman in the JJ Abrams reboot?

Well, it was first speculated that Henry Cavill will be donning the Superman cape after he showed interest in continuing his part as Superman. But the idea was rejected after the theory of the Kryptonian superhero started to float around. Now that we know that the plotline will revolve around a black Superman, we can’t stop imagining Michael Jordan in the Superman cape. Not just this, fans have already started to create art with Michael Jordan being a part of it. And let us tell you, that the poster looks stunning.

Were fans excited to hear about the reboot of ‘Superman’?

Well, looks like the idea of a reboot got some mixed reactions from the audience. While many were happy with the casting of a black Superman, many thought that DC should not cast black actors just for making Superman black.

Here’s how the fans of DC and Superman reacted:

“I’ll only watch this new Superman movie if it’s Val Zod or Calvin Ellis.

DC doesn’t get to mistreat its black characters in movies and mistreat its black actors, and then get a pass from me because “oh they made Clark black”

One fan wrote that they hope it is not another impulse decision

“Whatever WB does with the new Superman, I don’t care. I just hope they’re making decisions out of reason rather than some childish impulse because in recent 5 years with all those movies vanishing nowhere like GL, New Gods, Nightwing, etc. we all know they’ve got no plans.”

How did you like the idea of Superman’s reboot? Let us know your views in the comments below