LATEST NEWS

JJ Abrams Uses Barack Obama To Beat Synder’s Version Of Superman

JJ Abrams uses Ex-President Obama to beat Synder version of Superman
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Benedict Cumberbatch Finally Helps Sherlock Meet Doctor Strange
No Newer Articles