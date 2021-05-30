Jim Parsons’ Salary From Young Sheldon Is Way More Than Big Bang Theory

After the season finale of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the legend of Sheldon Cooper continues with ‘Young Sheldon’. As Jim Parsons narrates and produces the show, we ponder upon his actual earnings from the successful follow up to TBBT.

In 2007, ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ premiered on CBS with almost an instant critical and commercial success. The character of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, especially became widely popular for his quirks as a socially awkward genius. Although all the four main cast members were socially awkward geniuses, it was Sheldon who actually ended up becoming the most popular member among the highly talented cast. It led the show-runners to actually do something ‘out of the box’ to milk the sitcom’s success.

The idea was to produce a television series that was based on how Sheldon was when he was a kid. And thus was laid the foundation of ‘Young Sheldon‘, another feather in the hat of CBS in form of a money-making successful sitcom. Jim Parsons, the man who caused all that ‘snowball effect’ of success, played the narrator in the story. But the real question is, is Parsons being paid for his voiceover narration on the show or is he just doing it for his love towards the character?

Well, it seems a bit dubious that he wouldn’t be paid. After all, during the heydays of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he was among the highest-paid television actors. He was reportedly paid $1 million for every episode. Also, the Bazinga-spouting nerd had become one of the most loved characters on the television and Jim went on winning Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for his portrayal. And even before the ‘TBBT’ finale aired in 2019, ‘Young Sheldon’ had already started making waves. Hence, Jim was at the peak of his star-power and it seems like the network must have been willing to pay a ‘solid’ amount for Jim’s involvement with ‘Young Sheldon’.

However, we also see Jim’s name in the credits as one of the producers on the show, which means that he might not be earning as much as we assume from appearing as a narrator on the show. However, a rough estimate gives us a peek into his bank balance. By the time TBBT ended, he was known to be among the richest television actors. And although there has been no disclosure about his salary from ‘Young Sheldon’, we recently came to know that his net worth is close to $160 million.

And apparently, he has accumulated this bank balance from TBBT, a few films and TV series’ and finally, ‘Young Sheldon’. It’s quite clear that a major chunk of his earning has come from ‘TBBT’ and its spin-off as he has not done quite a lot of films and television roles apart from these two, in the last decade or so.

What also needs to be taken into consideration is that the actor who plays the titular role in ‘Young Sheldon’, Iain Armitage, makes only 30 grand per episode, which is less than 5 percent of what Jim made from TBBT. However, to be fair, ‘Young Sheldon’ is still in the initial seasons and its continuous success would eventually mean more green for Iain down the line. Also being the producer, Jim must also be taking a fair share of profits the show makes. And given the commercial and critical success of the series, we assume that the show actually rakes in more profit per episode for Jim compared to what he made when he played the lead role in the TBBT.

At this point, we must also remind you that Jim, along with other lead actors from TBBT, took a $100,000 salary cut for the 11th and the 12th season. It was a generous move to tackle the income disparity between the sexes so that the female actors could be paid more per episode. Quite sweet, isn’t it?

As the success of ‘Young Sheldon’ continues, the show will make more money. But who cares about that, when we get to receive a full-blown entertaining television sitcom with the double dose of our beloved Sheldon Cooper.

Tell us about the funniest moments from the series according to you. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.