Big Bang Theory: Here’s Why Jim Parsons Will Never Be Free From Sheldon Cooper

As much as fans wish ‘The Big Bang Theory’ did not end the way it did or at all, it is safe to say that everyone is content that there might not be an end to re-runs of all seasons. While Jim Parsons had a firm role to play in the decision to end the series, for the rest of the cast, the reality of it, was a hard pill to swallow.

After over two years since ‘TBBT’ ended, conversations about the cast, crew and just basically anything and everything about the series is still so relevant. Whether or not all actors from the sitcom may work together in the coming future, they will continue to be one of the greatest friend circles on TV. Furthermore, no matter how many years may pass by, these actors will always be known for the characters they played. And even though the ‘Hidden Figures’ actor decided it was time to move on, Jim Parson will always be tied to the role of Sheldon Cooper.

Why Jim Parsons will always be tied to the role of Sheldon Cooper

Does Jim Parsons make any money from 'Young Sheldon'?

Why Jim Parsons will always be tied to the role of Sheldon Cooper

TBBT concluding with 12 seasons was a big deal for the actors, showrunners, network and of course, the fans as well. While many shed tears, some were glad about the series’ end, and others were anxious about “What next?”. In light of the show’s ratings, CBS had no choice but to extend its run, with talks of a 13th season.

Seven of the show’s cast members have consistently ranked among TV’s highest-paid actors for the past decade. Contract negotiations reportedly broke down due to Parsons’s refusal to return, even though he and his co-stars were offered a massive raise. For this reason, the show’s network decided to let it go and let the show’s creators craft a proper farewell. However, that does not automatically break Jim Parsons ties with his role as Sheldon Cooper. So, what does this mean for the ‘Home’ voice actor?

Without beating around the bush any further, no matter how many sitcoms, web series or movies Parsons might act in, produce or direct, he will always, I mean ALWAYS, be revered as Sheldon Cooper. It was this character that gave him the fame he so proudly has and it is because of Cooper that ‘Young Sheldon’ exists. Now, imagine a world without two of America’s most favourite shows. How dull would that be?

Does Jim Parsons make any money from 'Young Sheldon'?

Sheldon’s popularity spawned a prequel sitcom called ‘Young Sheldon’ even before the final chapters of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ debuted in May 2019. When Sheldon was 9, he moved to Texas with his Christian family and tried to get through high school as a child prodigy. The series follows him as he grows up. Through Iain Armitage, Parsons recounts Sheldon’s childhood as he grows into a theoretical physicist we all love and know in the series.

Does Jim Parsons make any money from ‘Young Sheldon’?

Top earner Jim Parsons made $26.5 million from June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018, according to “Forbes”. This was his fourth consecutive year at the top of the list. It’s not bad, is it? Galecki came in second with $25 million, while Nayyar and Helberg tied for third place with $23.5 million each, bringing in a total of $25 million.

It was reported that he earned $60,000 per episode in season 1 and $250,000 per episode in seasons 2 through 4. The publication stated that he was paid $350,000 per episode for seasons 5 through 7, and $1200,000 per episode for seasons 8 and 9. He took a pay cut in season 10, but by the end of the final season, he was once again nearing the $1 million per episode mark.

He received a significant pay raise when ‘The Big Bang Theory’ aired its eighth and final season. According to Screen Crush, he and co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco were reportedly earning $1 million per episode. As covered by “OK Magazine”, he had a net worth of $160 million by the time the series ended and his prequel began. So, what about money from ‘Young Sheldon’?

Parsons began his voiceover work in the prequel while he was still playing Sheldon in the final three seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It now looks like Jim Parsons will be doing more than just voice acting and executive producing soon. Parsons is rumoured to be getting a new deal that includes a “sweet bonus”, an insider told OK Magazine. This means that Parsons will get an even larger share of the profits from ‘Young Sheldon’.

What do you think about Parsons’ tied fate with the character of Sheldon? Let us know in the comments below.