Jim Parsons Was Once Thrown Out From The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons was initially rejected in the auditions of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

It is hard to imagine ‘The Big Bang Theory’ without Jim Parsons. Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper so incredibly that no one can imagine Sheldon Cooper being played by any other actor. In fact, fans often call him Sheldon in his real life. The strange fact is that Jim was rejected in the auditions of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ initially. Let us find out what happened later that changed the history of sitcoms.

BILL PRADY’S CONFESSIONS ABOUT JIM PARSONS AND CHUCK LORRE WILL SHOCK YOU

Bill Prady, the co-creator of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, alongside Chuck Lorre, confessed when he appeared on the podcast `At Home with the Creative Coalition` that Lorre had second thoughts about casting Parsons following his audition.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ creator came close to throwing Jim Parsons out of the sitcom

Prady has the audition process fresh in his mind. He told the host, when Jim Parsons entered the room, he was entirely the Sheldon we saw on TV. Many people who came before him fell in the category of `Okay’, ‘kind of okay’, ‘pretty good’, but seeing Jim, Prady was sure he is the guy.

CHUCK LORRE HAD NO FAITH IN JIM PARSONS DURING HIS AUDITIONS

He told the host,

“He created that character at that audition, and he left the room and I turned and I went, ‘That’s the guy! That’s the guy! That’s the guy!’ And Chuck turned and he said, ‘Nah, he`s gonna break your heart. He`ll never give you that performance again’”.

Prady revealed that he and Lorre disagreed at one point and it was in the case of Jim Parsons. He confessed that it was the only time he was right and Lorre was wrong. Had Prady not been there in the auditions, we might not have seen Parsons playing the most popular characters in comedy history.

Sheldon Cooper still continues to weave magic onscreen, on the spin-off series ‘Young Sheldon’, showing his life as a child. Parsons plays the narrator on ‘Young Sheldon’ and the young character is played by talented child star Iain Armitage. Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for 12 seasons from its premiere in 2007 until its series finale in 2019.