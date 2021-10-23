Would you believe it if we told you that Jim Parsons saved ‘The Big Bang Theory’ following his decision to quit the show? Here are all the details.

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ has been spared from extinction thanks to Jim Parsons‘ choice to leave the show. The 12-season run of the long-running CBS comedy ended more than two years ago. Despite this, the popularity of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has endured due to reruns and streaming services. Many people were shocked to learn that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was coming to a close after its 12th season, particularly because CBS disclosed at the TCA summer press tour that there had been internal discussions about developing a 13th season.

Why did Jim Parsons quit 'The Big Bang Theory'?

'The Big Bang Theory' destruction saved by Jim Parsons

With consistently high ratings, TBBT had risen to the position of top comedy on the network by this time. It’s understandable why the actors were, and potentially still are, ready to go through with the project once again. At the very least, Kaley Cuoco claims that she and Johnny Galecki are open to returning as Penny and Leonard in the future. Parsons, on the other hand, came to the conclusion that it was time to quit ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Jim Parsons saved ‘The Big Bang Theory’ from self-destruction after quitting the show

WHY DID JIM PARSONS QUIT 'THE BIG BANG THEORY'?

As expressed in an interview with USA Today, Parsons felt like it was time to leave for good. This thought came to him after the conclusion of season 11. But the decision to do so wasn’t an easy one to make. As fans would imagine, “it was a complicated road”.

“We went through the 11th season, and then that summer, I went to New York to do ‘Boys in the Band’ on Broadway, and I think anything I felt really got affirmed.”

As shooting on the last episode came to a close, Parsons took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show and its actors. This is what the actor shared: “It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series.”

He further went on to say, “And TONIGHT is THE NIGHT… it’s the series finale at 8 pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow. I hope you get a chance to tune in and I hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment”. Adding: “All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you … love love love.”

'THE BIG BANG THEORY' DESTRUCTION SAVED BY JIM PARSONS

At the time, actors and producers agreed that it would be better to tie things up “now” rather than risk losing viewers due to an insufficient cast. With hindsight, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ had the potential to go on for at least two more seasons given how successful it was at the time of its finale. However, in light of subsequent remarks made by several of the show’s actors as well as the way it ended, Parsons’ decision to depart at that time may have prevented the comedy from going off the rails completely.

Almost all of the show’s regulars have moved on to other projects with ease. In the first place, ‘The Flight Attendant‘ actress Kaley Cuoco stated that quitting the comedy was a gift in disguise since it allowed her to film the HBO Max drama. Even Simon Helberg has acknowledged that despite how wonderful it was to feature in an award-winning series for more than a decade, it restricted his ability to try out other parts in the past.

It’s fascinating to speculate whether or not CBS would decide to cancel ‘The Big Bang Theory’ if any additional cast members announced their intention to depart before the show was set to be cancelled. Despite the fact that Sheldon Cooper was the show’s main protagonist, the show was officially an ensemble. Most of the major storylines surround him, and even the ones that don’t still have the character in them. When Parsons announced his departure and the rest of the cast and crew agreed to terminate the show, the writers had plenty of time to craft a fitting farewell.

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ last season had its share of problems; Penny and Leonard’s pregnancy storyline seemed forced and shoehorned, and Raj’s engagement narrative didn’t go anywhere. There was too much emphasis on Sheldon and Amy’s Nobel Prize campaign, thus the entire narrative was imbalanced. The show’s real conclusion, on the other hand, gave the characters a heartfelt send-off. In retrospect, it was the best-case situation for everyone involved when Jim Parsons decided to depart ‘The Big Bang Theory’ while it was still very successful.

Do you remember your first reaction after learning that the show was coming to an end? Do you think Parsons’ exit was justified? Would you rather have a season 13 and more? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.