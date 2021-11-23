Jim Parsons Saved Big Bang Theory From Destruction After Quitting The Show

From Kaley Cuoco to Kunal Nayyar, everyone is thanking Jim Parsons for ending ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Even the diehard fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ feel that the show had lost its charm and they were glad that Jim Parsons decided not to foray ahead into the 13th season. His decision came as a shock to the cast, crew and audiences who were planning to watch the next season.

Jim Parsons’ decision opened new avenues for the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

‘The Big Bang Theory’ was always biased, focused on Sheldon and Amy part more

‘The Big Bang Theory’: A leftover of the dark stereotypical comedy of the past

Jim Parsons’ decision opened new avenues for the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Even though Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were prepared to return for the next season, Chuck Lorre decided to call it curtains as ‘The Big Bang Theory’ wouldn’t have survived without Sheldon Cooper. While the cast was upset initially, almost everyone has found themselves blooming in their new jobs after the cancellation of the ‘Big Bang Theory’ and are happy about the decision. For Cuoco, ending the show was a blessing in disguise as she was nominated at Golden Globes and Emmys for her role in ‘The Flight Attendant‘. Recently, Simon Helberg, who played Howard on the show, said that the show’s long tenure restricted them from trying out new things in their career.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ was always biased, focused on Sheldon and Amy more

‘The Big Bang Theory’ focused on Sheldon and Amy

Even though the writers got ample time to write the finale, they didn’t do justice to some of the characters. Penny’s pregnancy came as a bolt from the blue and couldn’t fit in organically. On the other hand, Raj Kootrapalli’s (played by Kunal Nayyar) romantic life didn’t go anywhere. The whole focus was on Sheldon and Amy. They ended up getting the Nobel Prize for their work.

‘The Big Bang Theory’: A leftover of the dark stereotypical comedy of the past

Many fans even think that the show should have ended way back. According to them, the writers were dragging the plot to nowhere. The racism, misogyny shown in the show couldn’t be justified in contemporary sitcoms. But it is also true that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ had become the most-watched comedy in the history of television, which made the creators pull the story season after season.

For better or worse, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is over forever and those who can’t help but miss the show have ‘Young Sheldon’ to listen to Jim Parsons’ famous voice.

Let us know if you think ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended for the better in the comments box below.