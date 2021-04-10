Jim Parsons Happily Kicked This Hefty Amount To Get Rid Off The Big Bang Theory

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star had left the show’s millions of fans in a state of shock when he announced his departure from the show.

‘The Big Bang Theory’, created by Chuck Lorre, was the de facto king of American sitcoms before it came to an end with the final 12th season. The show ran for more than a decade, from its debut in 2007 to its final season that ran till early 2019. It’s said that one of the primary reasons that the globally loved nerd comedy show couldn’t go beyond the 12th season was because of Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper leaving the show.

Highlights —

How did ‘The Big Bang Theory’ end?

Why did Jim Parsons finally quit ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

What’s next in the future for Jim Parsons?

‘The Big Bang Theory’ was one of the biggest shows around when it was running and each season past the first one garnered tens of millions of viewers. The show was a massive commercial success as well with the lead actors namely Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leon Hofstadter), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrapalli), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) etc making millions of dollars every season of the show.

Jim Parsons kicked this amount to leave ‘The Big Bang Theory’

How did ‘The Big Bang Theory’ end?

Fans have often described the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to be nearly perfect in all aspects. In the last seasons, Amy and Sheldon win a Nobel Prize and get married after so many seasons of their awkward yet hilariously wholesome romance culminates on the best note possible. The other most beloved couple, Penny and Leonard, also finish their love arc on a grand note; with them expecting a baby in the near future. The final episodes end with the group going to Sweden for Sheldon’s Nobel Prize acceptance ceremony. Additionally, the perennially out of order elevator gets finally fixed.

Video Credits: Looper

Related: Jim Parsons Has Nothing To Do With The Big Bang Theory Ending

Why did Jim Parsons finally quit ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

In a podcast, Jim Parsons expressed that at the end of the 11th season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he felt like an era of his life was coming to a close. His dog, who had been beside him for 14 years, had died and left Jim Parsons emotionally exhausted. Another thing that impacted his decision was his late father’s death at the age of 52, only 6 years older than what Jim Parsons was at the end of the 11th season. He says that reflecting on his late father’s death pushed him towards leaving ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and moving on to do newer things.

Since his reasons to leave were not related to how much he was being offered, it is evident that he would have left the show irrespective of the pay he was getting. In fact, both these reasons are quite personal and make a lot of sense for someone who has spent their entire lives performing one role.

What lies in the future for Jim Parsons?

After the elevator in Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment was finally fixed and the show came to a close, Jim Parsons had decided to work in newer roles in movies and TV shows. The actor has enjoyed massive popularity for his role as the quirky and socially awkward character of Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. One of Jim’s recent movies was the 2020 movie ‘The Boys in The Band’ that related the experiences of gay men in the 70s. Head over to the comments section below and let us know what you think about Parsons’ newer roles!

Whether you like it or not, Jim Parsons made his decision and we are sure we will see him doing much bigger things in the future.