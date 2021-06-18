Jim Parsons Experience With Covid-19 Was Vastly Different From Everyone

Jim Parsons, in a recent interview, revealed how his experience with COVID-19 has defied its descriptions for him. Keep reading to know more.

Jim Parsons is well known for his role as Sheldon Cooper and, in a recent interview, he revealed his take on being affected by COVID-19. ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ 12-season run on CBS ended over a year ago, and Jim Parsons has already moved on from Sheldon Cooper to play a slimy talent agent in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’. Viewers never got to see what a “Sheldon in quarantine” situation might look like because ‘The Big Bang Theory’ concluded long before COVID-19 began. And Jim Parson reveals how Sheldon Cooper would be dealing with the pandemic situation if he were in one.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the actor revealed that he and his husband Todd Spiewak contracted the disease early in the pandemic. Parsons explained that he hadn’t really talked about it before, but he had initially thought he had a cold before experiencing some of the more unusual symptoms of COVID-19, such as complete loss of taste and smell.

Jim Parsons revealed COVID- 19 is not how it is described

“Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on, it was like the middle of March” Parsons said.

“We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions. For me, I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal”, he said.

Parsons has since recovered from his illness and told Fallon that while in quarantine, he experimented with a variety of creative outlets, “But nothing really compared to acting” he added.

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“I tried other creative outlets because acting, obviously, wasn’t happening, and I took a painting class for a while”, he said.

“I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out I don’t know if the truth is, well, you’re just an actor and that’s what you do and that’s what you should do or if it’s just I really don’t have the see-through-stick-to-itiveness for anything.”

SHELDON COOPER IN PANDEMIC

Parsons is best known for his role on CBS ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as Sheldon Cooper. Many fans have wondered how the notoriously germophobic Sheldon would handle the pandemic since the show ended after its 12th season last year. For his part, Parsons believes Sheldon would be fine, as it’s something he’s been planning for a long time.

Video Credits: Shelly&Penny

“He was built for this”, Parsons said. “This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, he, we had an entire episode which I didn’t think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing. And that was when people still needed to get together in groups and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don’t touch me don’t sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he’d be fine.”

