Jim Parsons Endangered His Sheldon Fame For Netflix’s Hollywood

From playing America’s heartthrob to America’s villain, what does Jim Parsons have to say about his character development?

It was in May 2019 when Parsons bid goodbye to his morally eccentric and artistry character, Sheldon Cooper in ‘Big Bang Theory’. After entertaining the audience for 12 superhit seasons, the four times Emmy winner has taken upon an entirely different role in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’. In this mini-series, Henry Willson aka Jim Parson is bold, brutal, and aggressive, something far away from what he portrayed for the last many years. Nevertheless, this transformation of Jim is nothing less than commendable.

Jim Parson on playing a villain in

What is Netflix’s series ‘Hollywood’ about?

What did Jim have to say about his new character?

In an interview with “USA Today”, Jim opened about playing Wilson in this seven-episode series.

“He was such a complicated, colourful, outlandish character, and despicable in many ways, that he’s the kind of person that it would be easy to lump into a category. I knew I was going to have to do my best to make him sound believable and find legitimate (or) empathetic reasons he might do the things he does” Said Parsons.

Jim Parson on playing America’s villain in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’

He further spoke about picking up a new character in his 40s. He said that since he has been in this business for so long, he has realised that Hollywood always wants to create stories that have never been told. He then said that sometimes his mind wanders off thinking what would have happened if he signed this series in his early life and how sometimes one can not feel content with where they are at the present moment.

What is the plotline of Netflix’s ‘Hollywood?

Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock, ‘Hollywood’ revolves around the story of post World War II, where actors and filmmakers were struggling to create their name in the film industry. The series gave an alternate world to show business, where people from LGBTQ+, minorities and other marginalised groups were leading the industry, contrary to what happens in real life.

Ryan Murphy praising Jim’s acting abilities

In the same interview with “USA Today”, Ryan expressed how he feels about Jim’s versatility.

“I call this Jim’s Mary Tyler Moore moment. Jim is a brilliant actor and I think so many people just think of him as Sheldon. Mary Tyler Moore, when she finished her sitcom, went and did ‘Ordinary People’, America’s sweetheart suddenly becoming America’s villain”

He further added that he was sure that Jim would nail this part. He said that this role was also very liberating for him as he got to wear “false teeth” and a “bald spot” to play a character he has never played before.

Have you watched 'Hollywood' yet? Did you like to see Jim in a different role?