Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons Can Never Be Friends With Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons and Sheldon Cooper are very different in real life. Jim isn’t a fan of the comic book universe.

Jim Parsons, popularly known as Sheldon Cooper has been under scrutiny for long! Don’t worry, he hasn’t committed any crimes but if his onscreen character Sheldon Cooper was asked, he would definitely not be friends with Jim. Why? For starters, he isn’t very interested in the MCU or DC universe. What else makes him an unfriendly figure for Sheldon? Let’s dig in.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

He is a very famous and loved actor

Parsons doesn’t like to shop for superhero collectables or comic books

Jim Parsons played the memorable role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy genius, his love for superheroes and comics

Who can forget the nerdy scientist and his crazy friends from the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory? Jim Parsons who portrays the role of Sheldon Cooper in this comedy lives with his roommate, Leonard. Sheldon is famous for being the unemotional, logical, and science genius among his group of friends. But what these groups of friends further share in common is their passion and love for superheroes, comic books, and superhero collectibles. You can imagine how crazy they are just by the fact that in one of the episodes all four of them dress up as their favorite characters and drive to the Comic-con festival which is being held in some other part of the country. In another episode, Sheldon and Leonard had almost broken their friendship on the pretext of Sheldon breaking an invaluable collectible which belonged to Leonard.

Video credits: SeriesFanatics

Related: Sheldon’s Son Leonard Cooper Carves Way For The Big Bang Theory Season 13

Jim Parsons is not a fan of comic books, superheroes, and sucks at mathematics

After playing the role for almost 12 years, fans were curious to know whether Jim Parsons is also a fan of collectables and DC and Marvel in real life. In an interview with Margaret Gardiner, while talking about his movie ‘The Boys in a Band’, Jim cutely denied this. Well, in reality, he says that he is not a fan of superheroes and shopping altogether. Headphones are his guilty pleasure adding that he owns innumerable of those. Can anyone imagine what would be the identity of Sheldon if all his interests in these characters would be taken away? Well, if this isn’t enough to spiral off your head, in an interview with Jimmy Kemmel, Jim said that in his earlier days of college and in his 20s, he was slobby and not particularly a neat freak. He has gradually inherited these qualities after playing Sheldon Cooper on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Video Credits: Institute for Pure & Applied Mathematics (IPAM)

Movies, TV shows you can binge-watch to see Jim Parsons in action

Jim Parsons might be a man of impeccable acting skills but when it comes to Sheldon Cooper, he lags way behind, whether it’s remembering complex math equations or keeping his surroundings and himself germ-free. Jim Parsons left his role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ nearly 12 years after first taking up this role. But after that, his career has only bloomed with his critically acclaimed work in several TV Shows like ‘Hollywood’. His much-awaited movie ‘The Boys in a Band’ was released recently on Netflix and is a source of inspiration for all in the LGBTQ+ community. In case you are looking for something light yet gripping to binge on, you can stream ‘The Big Bang Theory’ on Netflix. And, in case you were wondering how and why did Sheldon turned out the way he is, tune into ‘Young Sheldon’ available on Amazon Prime.