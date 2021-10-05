‘Succession’ Season 3, which peeks into the convoluted lives of the fictional Roy family, is all set to release this October. While filming the show in Italy, the cast revealed saucy snippets of behind-the-scene actions and inside jokes. A little birdie tells us that Jeremy Strong, who plays the role of Kendall Roy, was given the title of being the “Concierge of the Show” by one of his co-workers.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the American satirical drama TV series ‘Succession’ premiered on 3 June 2018 on HBO. The series revolves around Logan Roy’s family who controls the biggest entertainment and media company in the world, but their world turns upside down when Logan steps down from his position.

Highlights —

Who named Jeremy Strong the concierge of ‘Succession’?

Jeremy Strong reacts to “concierge of show” title

‘Succession’ Season 3: Release date and everything we know

Fun Q&A with Jeremy Strong on ‘Succession’

WHO NAMED JEREMY STRONG THE CONCIERGE OF ‘SUCCESSION’?

Onscreen Cousin Greg might be the dawdling extended member of the Roy family, Nicholas Braun is a different personality offscreen. For filming ‘Succession’ Season 3, the cast had the opportunity to explore the Italian countryside. No points for guessing that they made great use of the time.

Talking about spending time outside the sets, Braun mentioned that it was always nice to hang out with Matthew Macfadyen and Jeremy Strong. But Strong’s substantial knowledge of amazing places to eat earned him the title of the show’s “concierge”.

Jeremy Strong a.k.a Kendall Roy is the new “Concierge” on ‘Succession’

In conversation with “Vulture”, Braun revealed how Jeremy Strong, the “concierge” of ‘Succession’ was the one always excited to find new places to wine and dine in Italy.

“It’s nice to get dinners with Matthew and Jeremy, but Strong is like the show’s concierge. If you need a good hotel, a good restaurant in literally any city in the world, he knows where to go. He’s in contact with chefs and hoteliers. Like, it’s crazy.”

“It’s War!”- ‘Succession’ Season 3

JEREMY STRONG REACTS TO “CONCIERGE OF SHOW” TITLE

Jeremy Strong blushed upon hearing his fellow castmate call him the show’s concierge!

At the end of Season 2, after throwing in his father Logan Roy and his empire into the deep end, Kendall walks away from his family. In ‘Succession’ Season 3, Kendall is all alone and away from everyone. To dive deep into the head of his character Kendall Roy, Strong consciously forbade himself from hanging out with the whole cast on the sets.

So to receive a compliment from one of his colleagues about his sincere love for good food and ambience made Strong both happy and awkward at the same time.

Strong responded,

“No, listen, I mean … Thanks, Nick!”

Now imagine him turning red.

‘SUCCESSION’ SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW

While Strong’s gastronomical expertise is making headlines, fans are waiting in anticipation to know the ultimate fate of the battle for media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Recently, HBO teased fans with a gritty official synopsis of ‘Succession’ Season 3, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war”.

‘Succession’ Season 3 coming this October

While speaking with “TV Guide magazine”, Armstrong also revealed tidbits about the new season, “Kendall’s liberated by his decision. He’s made a decisive break, and that brings some clarity”. Armstrong adds, “Kendall being effectively gone means there’s a vacancy for No. 1 son”.

What we can definitely expect from Season 3, is a full-on guns-blazing battle for the throne in the Roy family. Thanks to Kendall’s move, every individual, every relationship will be put to test more than ever before, changing the whole family dynamic.

‘Succession’ Season 3 is slated to release on 17 October 2021.