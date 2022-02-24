Jennifer Lawrence’s Character In Don’t Look Up Needed Some Serious Media Training

Does Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Kate Dibiasky in ‘Don’t Look Up’, require media training? Find out how Kate Dibiasky could have done better delivering the earth-shattering news!

The political satire ‘Don’t Look Up‘, written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio). Together they discover a 9-kilometre-wide comet that they realize will almost certainly collide with Earth in six months. Hence, resulting in a catastrophic event.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Jennifer Lawrence’s character bursts out in ‘Don’t Look Up’

When Kate Dibiasky got sidelined

Jennifer Lawrence character is not media trained

Jennifer Lawrence’s character bursts out in ‘Don’t Look Up’

During the first act of the Netflix film, Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr Randall appear on America’s most popular morning show, hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), to spread the word.

Jennifer Lawrence character bursts out in ‘Don’t Look Up’

One of the hosts jokes if the comet can land on his ex-wife’s house, while the other criticizes the astronomers for not being bright enough for their morning segment. Kate suddenly bursts out of anger as Brie and Jack banter back and forth, attempting to turn the comet into a joke that viewers can ingest and then ignore.

More From DKODING: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Struggles Of Working With Jonah Hill

“I am sorry, are we not being clear? We are trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed. Maybe the destruction of the entire planet is not supposed to be fun. Maybe it is supposed to be terrifying and unsettling, and you should stay up all night every night crying when we are all, for sure, 100% going to fucking die”, Kate screams at the camera.

When Kate Dibiasky got sidelined

It is Jennifer Lawrence’s first role after taking a three-year-long break to focus on her work with RepresentUs, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing political engagement among young people. Lawrence does excel at portraying Kate Dibiasky. But her rage and concern in the film are not taken seriously. Hence, people end up dismissing her.

Take, for example, Brie’s retort to Kate’s speech. She mentions that the handsome astronomer (Dr Randall Mindy) can come back anytime, but not the yelling lady (Kate Dibiasky). While Randall becomes the face of the cause, appearing in public relations campaigns for the Orleans administration’s haphazard approach to dealing with the comet, Kate gets constantly sidelined.

Video Credits: WIRED

Her ex-boyfriend trolls her with a confessional essay about sleeping with the crazy lady from the news, and her face becomes everyone’s favourite meme. The only people who have any power in this universe are those who spread bad news.

More From DKODING: What Are The Chances Of Human Survival If ‘Don’t Look Up’ Were To Turn True?

As per Dkoding, women like Kate get portrayed as too chaotic. They get ignored because they do not deliver the truth in a fun way. As a result, Kate in ‘Don’t Look Up’ requires media training.

Jennifer Lawrence character is not media trained

Dkoding definitely feels that one of the most basic and simple things Dibiasky could have done better during the interview is to remain calm. Even though a nine-kilometre asteroid is heading towards Earth, it must get delivered in a clear, calm, and controlled manner to get heard and for any action to be taken. She could have also simply practiced how she wanted to deliver the shocking news calmly.

Kate Dibiasky could have had someone pose as a reporter and ask her some tough questions. Watch how she responds, and practice answering them until she is satisfied with her delivery. Use these difficult questions to clear up any misconceptions, inconsistencies, or distorted facts. Practice effectively communicating her point, prepare them, and memorize them. Help the interviewer or the general public remember by emphasizing what she considers to be important.

Video Credits: Netflix India

According to McKay, Kate Dibiasky has this beautiful, wonderful, hilarious rage. She is motivated by this because she is the one who refuses to participate in the media game. She is the one who does not care if what she says is couched in a pleasant manner. She is the one who is going to dress and speak in the way she wants. Throughout the film, she is spitting fire, and McKay thinks she is hilarious while doing so.

‘Don’t Look Up’ also stars Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley, in addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The film was released in a limited number of theatres on December 10th and is now available on Netflix.

Tell us about your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ in the comments! And don’t forget to follow DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.