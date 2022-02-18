Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Struggles Of Working With Jonah Hill

Actress Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on why it is hard to work with Jonah Hill.

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is out on Netflix. And let us tell you that the audience was deeply affected by this comedy, sci-fi film. It also was one of the rare occasions where notable actors like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet were seen together. While we are well aware of Jonah and his comic timings, it was quite a struggle for Jennifer Lawrence to keep pace with everyone else’s comic skills.

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about how hard it was to work with Jonah Hill in ‘Don’t Look Up’. In an interview with “Vanity Fair”, Jennifer said, “It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take laughing”.

The cast even had to dedicate “an entire day to him just improving insults at me. It was amazing…[Jonah] and Meryl [Streep] were the only ones who should do that kind of improv”.

“I mean, he’s just a comedic master”, Jennifer further added.

Jennifer Lawrence on the most difficult scene to film in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Lawrence discussed the sequence of ‘Don’t Look Up’ that she found particularly tough to film, during her press tour for the film. It’s the first scene, in which her character, astronomy PhD student Kate Dibiasky, sees the comet while eating toast at her desk and singing a few bars of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Ain’t Nuthin’ ta F’ Wit”.

Jennifer reveals the struggles of working with Jonah Hill

“Because something happened with COVID, that ended up being my very first scene [to shoot]”, Lawrence recalled at a press conference attended by Decider. “It was horrifying, because I’m in this huge hanger, and it’s so quiet. And I don’t know anybody, and I had to rap Wu-Tang Clan. It was just horrendous. And then what’s [used] in the movie is like, five seconds. I really wish I had known that.”

Lawrence also said that memorizing the Wu-Tang Clan track took her “a couple of weeks” and described filming that scene as “the worst day of my life”. When director McKay congratulated her on doing a great job, Lawrence replied: “Hey, I knew my assignment. I did know every word, I still do.”

What is the plotline of ‘Don’t Look Up’?

It’s a satirical sci-fi picture about two scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) who find a big comet speeding towards Earth. The film is written and directed by Adam McKay, who previously directed ‘The Big Short’ and ‘Vice’.

Fearing for their lives, they embark on a media tour to warn the human race that we are all in danger. Throughout this movie, you’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, and “Just Look Up!” by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi will most likely get stuck in your mind.

Have you seen 'Don't Look Up' yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments down below.