Jennifer Lawrence In Mad Max: Truth Behind Her Getting The Part

The action film ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is widely regarded as one of the best of all time. But there is an interesting history behind the film and its casting choices. The author of the upcoming book ‘Blood, Sweat, and Chrome’ recently revealed some interesting facts about its making.

Although cinema is a highly subjective art form, there is little doubt that ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is one of the top five action films of the decade. The film was another instalment in the decades-long ‘Mad Max‘ saga, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. Immortan Joe played the villain in the film, set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Joe was known for having a harem in addition to being voted as one of the best Hollywood villains of all time. According to a recent report, Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role of one of Joe’s wives in the film.

Highlights —

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Mad Max

Big Hollywood names also auditioned for ‘Mad Max’ movie?

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Mad Max

The fourth and most recent entry into the ‘Mad Max’ universe, directed by George Miller, was ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. It all started in 1975 with the first film in the franchise, a low-budget affair. However, the film went on to be a huge success, prompting the producers to release ‘Fury Road’ in 2015. However, it was a long and exhausting journey to get this film made, as Miller had the concept ready in the 1980s.

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Mad Max

A new book is all set to release, which will shed light on the long and arduous journey of the film from being conceptualized to finally arriving on the big screen. The book, titled ‘Blood, Sweat, and Chrome’, also shares many previously unseen behind-the-scenes incidents. Some of it is also related to the numerous casting changes that occurred during the film’s lengthy production process.

MORE FROM DKODING: Jennifer Lawrence’s Character In Don’t Look Up Needed Some Serious Media Training

Author Kyle Buchanan writes in the book Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie among two young actresses who had auditioned for the role of Immortan Joe’s wives. It came as a revelation as it was a minor part, and both the actresses have become big now.

Big Hollywood names also auditioned for ‘Mad Max’ movie?

However, casting for the film began in 2009. It took some time before both actresses’ careers took off in the early 2010s. The book also revealed that these two big Hollywood names were not the only ones on the waiting list to appear in the film.

Video Credits: ScreenSlam

In the early 2000s, the film was about to be finished, but then 9/11 happened, and the plans got scrapped. The film was later postponed again due to the Iraq War. So, according to Buchanan, at one point, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were considered for the lead roles in the film. It was before they were known as Hollywood’s power couple.

MORE FROM DKODING: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Struggles Of Working With Jonah Hill

Another shocking revelation about casting is that if the film got made domestically in Australia, Eminem would have starred as Mad Max. Miller was highly impressed with Eminem’s acting in ‘8 Mile’ that he wanted him to play the role, but it did not end up happening.

As per DKODING, it’s amazing that so many big names had almost become part of this cinematic event. The film released in 2015 went on winning six Academy Awards, which is a pretty rare feat for an action film. Even years after its release, the film continues to have a fan following that keeps growing as more people watch the film.

Video Credits: MaximoTV

Though there is good news for the ‘Mad Max’ fans. WB has already announced the next entry in the ‘Mad Max’ saga. Titled ‘Furiosa’, the film will focus on Imperator Furiosa this time around, of course, within the context of the crazy world of ‘Mad Max’. The film will release next year.

Tell us in the comments which is your favourite ‘Mad Max’ movie of all? Also, let us know what’s your prediction for the cast of ‘Furiosa’?

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram