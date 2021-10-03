Aquaman Jason Momoa Wants To Take Over Justice League 2 In Place Of Zack Snyder

The DC Extended Universe hit a jackpot by acquiring Jason Momoa as the stunning Aquaman. But, as Jason Momoa reveals, DC is waiting for him to do more than just act. The actor made some snarky remarks about the future of Snyderverse. Keep reading to find out what he said!

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has every fan wanting more. It all started with releasing the Snyder Cut but now we have reached the excruciating impasse of restoring it. After all, Snyderverse does seem like the most honest and genuine representation of the beloved DC comics.

All actors who starred in Snyderverse are being bombarded with questions about its future. The actors have seen it all. While none of them can read Warner Bros.’ mind, they can give their own assessment to ease the fans.

Thus, it was inevitable for Jason Momoa to be put under the tough spot as well. He was finally quizzed about the potential of ‘Justice League 2’ being in the works. Any other actor would have dodged the question by simply displaying eagerness for the possibility of a sequel to ‘Justice League‘. But not Jason Momoa!

The ‘Aquaman’ actor brought heavy returns for Warner Bros. through his 2018 origin film in the DCEU. Rather than getting dirty in the murky muds of ‘Justice League’, he chose to answer the question with his razor-sharp wit and came up with an answer that will make you laugh.

Jason Momoa expressed that he wants to snatch Zack Snyder’s place on the director’s seat for ‘Justice League 2’. Of course, he was kidding. The actor has no directing experience. But better to build castles in the air and lighten the mood than feeding the mammoth fan monster which desires that Snyderverse be restored. The actor, therefore, joked,

Aquaman Jason Momoa desires to take over ‘Justice League 2’ in place of Zack Snyder

“I think they’re waiting for me to direct it. They’re basically waiting for Warner Bros. to call me up and say, ‘Jason, I love you. I love what you guys are doing. Love the movie. I love Sweet Girl. Hey, let’s get Brian Mendoza, let’s get Jason Momoa to produce and direct the new Justice League’. Sounds like, ‘You know what guys? We’re in”.

Jason Momoa tried to reveal that DC is waiting for him to take Zack Snyder’s seat. However, in reality, they just want him to deliver a superb sequel in the form of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and earn them millions of dollars more.

JASON AND HIS DCEU KINGDOM

‘Aquaman’ was a box-office success but will its sequel find the same fate? Helmed by its predecessor’s director James Wan, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will venture beyond an origin story. It will follow the conflicts faced by Aquaman aka Arthur Curry as the king of the seven underwater kingdoms.

Will Aquaman lose his kingdoms in the sequel? If yes, to whom? Most bets are on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta who will garner more screen time in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel. Black Manta set his eyes on avenging his father’s death and making Aquaman pay. Therefore, it is a great possibility that he will be the leading villain of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ against Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Ocean Master, a foil to his half-brother Aquaman, is also a leading supervillain in the DC comics and is getting featured in the film. Perhaps, Ocean Master and Black Manta will team up to take over the reins from Aquaman.

Speaking of the film’s cast, Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera. Patrick Wilson will feature as Ocean Master; Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Tamuera Morrison as Arthur’s father. ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is set to release on December 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa aside, do you think there is any filmmaker fit to replace Zack Snyder for ‘Justice League 2’? Or should the Snyderverse be truly restored? Comment below!