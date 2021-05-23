Jason Momoa Is Messing Around With Chris Hemsworth In His Home Country

Is there a battle going on between Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth?

Ooo!! Looks like there is some hot battle going on between Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth. Well, both belong to different universes, DC and Marvel. To say that they both are enemies, doesn’t seem so wrong. Does it? But what are they fighting over this time? Let’s find out

At present, Chris Hemsworth is filming for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Australia, and DC’s Jason Momoa is also shooting for ‘Aquaman 2’. However, it looks like the two superheroes are clashing with one another. According to an insider source of “Gossip Cop”, there is some undeniable tension reported from Australia,

“They’re both extremely nice guys, but business is business and there’s been a lot of tension and sniping on both sides over territory issues.”

Who will be Australia’s top dog- Jason Momoa or Chris Hemsworth?

Not only this but it was also reported that Jason has fallen in love with Australia and “sees a huge potential to establish himself there as the main action man.” But what needs to be pointed out here is that Chris whose native place is Australia has always thought of himself as the real top-dog. Further ahead in this feud between the superheroes, there is also a battle of words from both sides, “ It’s shaping up to be a real war of attrition, and neither of these guys wants to back down.”

How much truth lies in the story of the clash between Jason and Hemsworth?

If we will be very honest, this whole story of war between Jason and Chris seems all too fictional to be true. And this is what the reality is. In fact, many times, we have seen Jason leaving sweet messages on Chris’s social media. To think that they both are sharing animosity because they are together in the same country is too bizarre for our minds to process.

After waiting for a few years, ‘Aquaman 2’ will finally release on 16 December 2022, with Jason Momoa reprising the role of Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master.

What is said to be a sequel of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be hitting the theatres near us on 11 February 2022 with Natalie Portman joining in as Jane Foster and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

How excited are you to see these two upcoming releases from DC and Marvel universe?