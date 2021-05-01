James Gunn Is Losing His Mind Over DC’s New The Batman Movie

James Gunn reveals why he is super excited to watch ‘The Batman’ out of all the anticipated DC movies. You’d love what he has to say.

It’s a good year to be a DC movie fan. Beyond the release of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, we are also getting James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ which aims to take the franchise in a slightly different direction that should be fun. We will also get a fresh look at the caped crusader in Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’. Though it was planned to be released later this year, it is now delayed to 2022. ‘The Batman’ is one DC film that a lot of people are excited about, including James Gunn himself. Gunn has recently disclosed that his enthusiasm for the upcoming Reeves’ movie stems from his trust for the man behind the scenes.

Highlights —

‘The Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn shares why he’s excited for DC’s ‘The Batman’

Gunn’s tweet expressing admiration for Reeves

Batman trailer has got everyone pumped for the movie

‘The Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn shares why he’s excited for DC’s ‘The Batman’

James Gunn is popularly known for writing and directing some of the most beloved entries such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies in the MCU catalogue. Having established a knack for telling engaging stories with an ensemble superhero cast, he was tapped by DC to direct the sequel of ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016).

James Gunn is too excited for DC’s new ‘The Batman’ movie

He frequently interacts with fans on social media, sharing his work updates, and answering questions about previous films. Recently, James Gunn revealed that he is looking forward to watching DC’s ‘The Batman’ because of the movie director who, he says, has a unique ability to let his artistry shine through, no matter how big the project is.

Gunn’s tweet expressing admiration for Reeves

The reason behind James Gunn’s excitement for DC’s ‘Batman’ can be comprehended from his response to a Twitter user who asked him a specific reason why he is looking forward to watching the movie.

Related: The Batman: Will Matt Reeves Finish His Proposed Trilogy

As we know, Gunn is quite active on his Twitter handle, and he often interacts with the audience. In a recent interaction, he mentioned that it is mainly because of Matt Reeves that he is excited to watch ‘The Batman’.

He mentioned that Reeves’ artistry can be seen in every film he has directed, irrespective of how big they are. Gunn also mentioned that Matt’s voice and humanity have never been drowned out by any kind of pressure – commercial or corporate.

Here’s the original tweet –

Yes. @mattreevesLA is one of a handful of directors whose artistry can be seen in every film he's directed, no matter how big. His personal voice, & his humanity, have never been drowned out by commercial or corporate pressures. https://t.co/DLAAaEMGeA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Batman trailer has got everyone pumped for the movie

James Gunn is looking forward to watching DC’s ‘The Batman’, and the sneak-peek has got everyone even more excited.

The trailer shows Reeves’ new take on the mythology of the Dark Knight. Apparently, everything people have known about Batman to this point will be held up but also cast in a different light that will present the characters in a different way than they were used to.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

How will this take be different from the several versions we have watched before? Reeves has talked about a desire to focus more on Batman as a detective – a major character element that is largely left out of the theatrical adaptations. This is what makes ‘The Batman’ a super interesting project, perhaps, this is why it’s the most anticipated DC movie James Gunn is looking forward to watching.

The film is about a year away at this point, but it feels like it will be worth the wait. What about you? Are you excited for DC’s Batman as much as James Gunn is? Tell us in the comments below.