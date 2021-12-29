Director James Gunn Confesses The Real Reason Behind No Joker In The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has spoken out regarding the omission of Jared Leto’s Joker from his next film ‘The Suicide Squad’, stating that he was eager to include other characters. Keep reading to know more.

‘The Suicide Squad’ sequel, directed by James Gunn, added numerous new members to the Task X Force. Despite the fact that several main characters were present in the film, fans were left wondering why Jared Leto’s Joker was not included. When Leto first appeared in David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ in 2016, he was introduced to the DCEU as the Clown Prince of Crime. Despite his limited screen time, Leto’s Joker look was extremely popular, despite the audience’s lacklustre reaction. In a recent interview, James Gunn addressed why he didn’t include the Joker in his version of ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Highlights —

Reasons for the Joker’s absence from ‘The Suicide Squad’

So, will the Joker return to ‘The Suicide Squad’?

Reasons for the Joker’s absence from ‘The Suicide Squad’

It’s been months since ‘The Suicide Squad’ debuted. The writer/director discussed his decision to leave the Joker out of the film once more in a new interview with Desde Hollywood (via Comicbook). He cites the incredible work done by others in adapting the Joker, as well as his intention to highlight lesser-known characters, as reasons for the Joker’s absence from ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Director James Gunn confesses the reason behind no Joker in ‘The Suicide Squad’

Related: With Peacemaker, Will John Cena Amend The Mistake He Made In The Suicide Squad?

He stated that “I’m interested in a variety of other roles. The Joker isn’t one of them. He’s been done excellently by a plethora of folks. I’m far more interested in taking on characters that haven’t gotten their due, or individuals with whom I connect”.

So, will the Joker return to ‘The Suicide Squad’?

The argument offered by James Gunn for the absence of the Joker in ‘The Suicide Squad’ is quite reasonable. He’d have had to either redesign or recast Jared Leto’s Joker for the DCEU’s future, and both alternatives would have drawn parallels to previous Joker iterations. While Gunn could have contributed to another fantastic portrayal of Batman’s infamous foe, he instead chose to focus on lesser-known characters. As a result, characters like Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) rose to prominence.

Video Credits: Looper

Based on Gunn’s views on the Joker, fans shouldn’t expect him to appear in any future DC films in which he is involved. The Joker would not work with Peacemaker, based on what is known about the HBO Max DC series. Although WB and DC have not confirmed that Gunn will return to direct a sequel to ‘The Suicide Squad’, it is expected to happen soon. When it does, supporters shouldn’t hold their breath for a Joker appearance.