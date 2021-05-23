James Bond Has The License To Kill Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is all set to become one of the biggest action releases this summer, and it might be going off against another stalwart of the genre in James Bond. With both films vying for the post-pandemic movie craze, who will win?

As restrictions are slowly getting lifted in some countries, Tom Cruise is set to return to the screen with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. However, there seems to be a battle waiting for him as he dons his famous aviators again. The movie that helped launch Tom Cruise to stardom is all set to go up against the newest James Bond movie, with both films vying to get movie-goers hooked on the post-pandemic euphoria to boost movie sales. Could there be blood in the water?

Highlights —

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ up against James Bond

Tom Cruise vs. Daniel Craig

What will be the first big movie after the pandemic?

Who is the Top Gun?

Tom Cruise is undeniably one of the biggest stars working in Hollywood. His repeated work in the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise and his pedigree of action films all certify that whenever he’s on-screen, it will be a great time. However, he was launched in ‘Top Gun’, a movie that single-handedly revived the aviators’ fashion statement and made the job of the fighter pilot excellent again.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will fall flat all because of James Bond

Coming out during the action movie craze, it established Cruise as a bankable actor. It was a hard sell at first. Cruise, after all, did not have the formidable body of his contemporaries like Stallone or Schwarzenegger. Still, he had acting jobs and dedication to pulling off stunts that made him admirable in the industry.

Related: With Mission Impossible 7 Tom Cruise Is Giving Major Throwback Goals

So, for fans of Tom Cruise, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is one of the biggest releases from the man. It rehashes the story and tells it from a new perspective. In the latest stills released on Cruise’s Instagram, he is seen reminiscing the old days in front of a picture. In the first look trailer, it is apparent that the movie deals with higher stakes.

Maverick not only has his life on the line but his honour and his career in the army too. Amidst the rising tensions and his failing health, an older Maverick tries to build himself up for the last mission, one that would decide his fate. But, even before the movie drops, it seems that Maverick has a more significant enemy waiting for him in the shadows.

The James Bond legacy

In a recent UK poll, James Bond beat out ‘Top Gun’ as one of the films that the British audience can’t wait to see in the theatre. That there is going to be a James Bond vs. ‘Top Gun’ showdown was apparent from earlier, with both movies vying for similar slots in terms of their release.

Video Credits: Film School Hooligans

As James Bond moved its date into December 2021, Tom Cruise also moved the movie’s date to December to vie for the same spot in the theatres.

Both are iconic roles, but James Bond has the advantage of being a legacy property. Not only has the series amassed fans over generations, but it is also a staple of British culture, comparable to ‘Doctor Who’ and the practice of drinking tea.

So, while ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might be working with home advantage in Hollywood, it would have a tough market to fight when it comes to international waters. James Bond and Top Gun return this December to movie theatres, and it appears that both iconic properties are looking forward to a fight.

Tom Cruise’s revenge

Tom Cruise was rumoured to be very angry at the James Bond franchise. As someone with an inherently impatient nature and a mad impulse to beat, Cruise’s history supports his anger at the Bond franchise. He has been looking forward to scoring a big win after the pandemic as his other film ‘Mission: Impossible’ is wracked with delays due to the production timeline.

This might be a triumphant return for both Cruise and Craig to the big screens. However, it would get ugly in the box office as the two action films are set to release at roughly the same time.

Tom Cruise is an impatient man, and it seems that he has been deliberately moving the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ film to clash with the new James Bond. This might be because the two franchises are looking to cash in on the post-COVID euphoria hitting the western shores right now, but with Cruise’s history of impatience, there might be some horror in the months to come.

Which movie are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.