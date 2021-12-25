The Endgame Of James Bond Series Ruined Beyond Repair

The lack of a worthy story and presence of unworthy direction ruined ‘No Time To Die’. The last James Bond film of Daniel Craig deserved a better ending.

Being Daniel Craig’s fifth and last portrayal as fictional MI6 agent James Bond, the movie was ought to receive appreciation and love. Just like fans of ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, fans of this movie too had high expectations from the film.

Highlights —

Direction unworthy of a James Bond movie

Misuse of plot-armour

Overly visible plot

So, what led ‘No Time To Die’ downhill? The fans and audience of the franchise expected better action sequences, a convincing storyline, and a villain who could make us question James Bond’s cause.

The movie started with the loose ends of an incident from the past of the female lead. This directly hints that one of the enemies of the female lead is going to be the villain. Moreover, while the movie was shot at exotic locations and has some very beautiful sceneries, it is not what draws fans towards spy movies, and definitely not James Bond movies. The Bond series is famous for its actions, combats, and stunts, which were there in this movie but not quite what the audience wanted to see. Most of the fighting scenes were long-range or mid-range gunfights. There was rarely any hand-to-hand combat or martial arts which the fans are mostly crazy about.

A knight-like plot-armour!

Throughout the movie, you’ll find plot armours protecting James Bond. Now, for those of you who don’t know what plot armour is, it is a technique filmmakers use to assist the protagonist. These are mostly based on miraculous feats or rare events. The movie has these in abundance.

Plot, Plot, Plot

If you’re a James Bond fan, then you deserve to know what went wrong in the making of this film; its direction, story, character development, revelation plots and many other aspects. The story was generic, just a regular story of the protagonist leading a happy life and suddenly emerges an antagonist from the previous chapters of his life. The villain tries to disturb his life and also plans on taking over the world with a generic plan. The hero tries to intervene in these malicious plans. In order to prevent the hero from disturbing his plan, the villain takes his family hostage. The hero struggles unnecessarily and miraculously saves the world, his family and the audiences’ expectations.

The direction of the major revelations of the story was somewhat predictable, more like an open book. This last James Bond movie deserved every bit of attention to detail and effort. There could have at least been a more interesting background story for the emergence of the villain, Safin, who is played by Rami Malek.

Despite not being up to what was expected, the movie performed well, mostly because of Daniel Craig’s charm and also because it was the Endgame of Daniel Craig’s James Bond series. Was there anything in the film that was pretty awesome and caught your attention? Tell other movie-geeks in the comments below and let’s discuss.