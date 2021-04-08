After Taking Off The Superman Suit, Henry Cavill To Put On The Iconic James Bond Tuxedo

As Daniel Craig is officially stepping down from his James Bond avatar in 2021, we discuss how close Henry Cavill is to being our next OO7 agent with a license to kill, and not only with his looks!

In September 2021, with ‘No Time to Die‘, Daniel Craig will finally be bidding his adieu to the career-defining role as the stylish British spy. However, as is the norm, the studio is already looking for a substitute. Many names are being discussed, such as Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Richard Madden among others. There was also a talk of the first-ever Black James Bond, with Idris Elba’s name being thrown around quite a lot. As always, the studio will leave no stone unturned in zeroing in on the name that would safely carry forward the legacy of one of the longest and most successful film franchise of all time. Now, there is one name that is being discussed more than the others, alarming us about a possible confirmation that could come our way anytime now. That name is Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill as the new James Bond

The chances of Henry Cavill being the next James Bond

Henry starred in 2018’s ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, where he was seen getting head-to-head with Tom Cruise in the spy thriller. There were franchise fans who considered Henry to be an even bigger selling point of the film than Tom Cruise, the leading star of the franchise. Henry plays a spy in the film which took quite a fancy of the box office and the critical scales all over the world. Prior to that, in 2015, Henry had played a James Bond-ish super spy in the film ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’. The success of these two films and people’s acceptance of Henry as a spy was a sign that couldn’t be ignored by EON Productions, the studio that produces James Bond films.

It’s James Bond for Henry Cavill after Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’?

21st century James Bond fans had their initial tryst with their favourite spy when he was being played by Pierce Brosnan in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies‘. The fans got their new Bond in Daniel Craig, a decision which was resented by many fans. However, ‘Casino Royale‘ released in 2006 and broke box office records to become the highest-earning Bond film thus far until ‘Skyfall‘ came and grossed more. One thing was certain though, after some initial hiccups, people did accept Daniel as the new Bond. And now that he’s leaving the franchise, the fans are active yet again, trying to influence the major decision-makers to cast the new Bond as per their whims. But there are millions of Bond fans all over the world, only if there was a way to please them altogether.

Henry Cavill wants to play James Bond

After Brosnan left the franchise, Henry Cavill was one of the strongest contenders to replace him, but he lost to Craig. However, ever since Daniel has announced his departure from the character, Henry Cavill is once again one of the strongest contenders to take on the role of the super-spy. He himself has expressed his desire in a Men’s Health interview that it would be ‘fun’ to play James Bond.

However, it seems like Cavill’s super-stardom will become the biggest road-block on his way to be the Bond. As per the Bond experts, Cavill might have become way too famous to be playing James Bond.

Is Henry Cavill too famous to play James Bond?

Dr Ian Kinane, a James Bond expert, believes that same is the case with other top contenders – Hardy, Alba, and Hiddleston. Their international fame and fan following could kill their chances. However, Kinane also believes that Henry’s repeated admittance of his desire to play James Bond might just put the ball in his park, in case the studio decides to break their rule and go for a major star as the next Bond. Henry Cavill is currently basking in the success of his turn as Clark Kent/Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League‘, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Despite any scholarly assumptions, there is no denying that the studio will decide who’s going to be selected for the role. And until the official announcement is made, we would never know if Henry Cavill is the next James Bond.

Tell us in the comments who is your favourite pick for the next James Bond? Also, tell us whether the ‘too famous to play Bond’ argument sounds stupid to you!