A James Bond Fan? If Yes, It’s Your Turn To Win $1000

Cha-ching! Do you like binge-watching movies or taking time off for a movie marathon? Watch James Bond movies and get paid 1000 dollars.

Does ‘007’ trigger the inner James Bond in you? If yes, this latest movie marathon contest is going to be the best marathon you’ve ever engaged in. Imagine spending hours watching shows and movies not knowing if they’re going to be a hit or flop. However, if you’re a 007 fan, you’ll know that it is totally worth watching all James Bond movies.

Watch James Bond and get paid: All the details you need to know

Is it really worth watching all James Bond movies?

Sean Connery, the first-ever James Bond, wooed away his audience in the UK and around the world with his suave. From ‘Dr No’ to ‘Diamonds are Forever’, the legendary actor defined an era and a style. All the other actors who played James Bond following the OG lead man were just as amazing.

So, what is all this talk about “watch James Bond movies and get paid”? Nerd Bear is offering to pay 1000 dollars to binge-watch James Bond movies starting from ‘Dr No’ to ‘Spectre’. To elaborate on this further, participants must set aside time to watch all 24 James Bond movies in order to get paid. Sounds fun, right?

Watch James Bond and get paid

However, there are a few rules to keep in mind while considering this super cool competition. For instance, only US residents who are 18 years or older are eligible to participate. The participant must be able to complete the 24 movies over a 30 day period. Candidates must also have an active social media following to keep the organizers updated as one goes.

Winners must fill the required submission form on the Nerd Bear website before the deadline. Additionally, besides getting paid 1000 dollars, participants will receive a 100 dollar Amazon gift card to rent the movies on Amazon Prime. After completing the 30-day worksheet, 1000 dollars and a 50 dollar AMC gift card will be sent across so that the winner can watch the upcoming release.

HELL, YES! Every James Bond movie ever is packed with action, drama, fascinating storylines, beautiful women, and, of course, the lead man himself – Mr James Bond.

With 24 “views to kill” if you know what I mean, there is never a perfect order to watch all the movies because all James Bond titles are equally brilliant. If you’re new to these spy movies, here’s a guide on how to begin.

Starting off with the Sean Connery era would be ideal. The first movie titled ‘Dr. No’, that was released in 1962, was a mega-hit. A year after the first release, ‘From Russia with Love’ (1963) made headlines because of how well fans responded to the second film.

Thereon, Connery gave one blockbuster hit after another. If you’d look at the James Bond movie list, you’ll notice that in ‘On her Majesty’s secret service’ a new actor played the British spy. Of course, fans were awestruck by George Lazenby’s deadly looks and his acting skills but that fan craze did not last too long. Lazenby declined an offer to replay the part as an outcome of negative reviews that compared him to Sean Connery.

Video Credits: Looper

The OG bond agreed to come back to act in one last Bond movie. Thereon, Roger Moore took the spotlight for a while. But, of course, his time as agent 007 came to an end in 1986 when Timothy Dalton was hired to play the part. Following his departure from the franchise, everyone’s favourite Pierce Brosnan did justice to the role.

A new actor means a new era of the British spy. In 2008, Daniel Craig was offered a chance to make his mark in the movie ‘Casino Royale’. Nearly six years since the release of ‘Spectre’, Craig will be back with the upcoming movie called ‘No Time to Die’ which is set to release in September 2021.

Would you watch every James Bond movie to get paid 1000 dollars? Which is your favourite Bond movie? Who is your favourite James Bond actor? Let us know in the comment section below.