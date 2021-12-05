Daniel Craig’s James Bond And Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Are Not As Different As They Seem

Surviving a major pandemic outbreak and a change of director from Danny Boyle to Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time To Die’ is finally set to release in the US and other selected countries.

But what if we tell you that ‘No Time To Die’ is no different from Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’. Confused? Read on to find out how.

DANIEL CRAIG TO NO LONGER PLAY JAMES BOND

The wait for ‘No Time To Die’ has been incredibly long, but fans have been super patient, especially after knowing that this is the last time Daniel Craig is playing James Bond. The last night on the sets of ‘No Time To Die’ was swamped by eager crew members who stuck around Pinewood Studios near London until 1:30 a.m. just to watch the iconic Daniel Craig wrap his last scene as the infamous British spy. A historic moment indeed.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, ‘No Time to Die’ is the 25th official instalment coming from the James Bond franchise. Instead of ending the film with a gritty fight or one of the franchise’s patented chase sequences, the makers chose to show Craig running down an alleyway, disappearing around a corner.

One of the producers of the 59-year-old film franchise Michael G. Wilson told “NBC News”,

“It was a metaphor for Bond, the character, and for Daniel leaving. So it was highly emotional for us. We all had either open tears, or a lump in our throat, or found our voices breaking”.

JAMES BOND AND WONDER WOMAN HAVE THIS IN COMMON

Keeping Craig’s exit in mind, the writers decided to give closure to his fling and bring his journey to a full circle. But, in doing so, they inadvertently ended up creating a connection with Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’! Here’s how:

The ‘No Time To Die’ opening sequence was shot in the village of Matera in Italy. Guess what, Matera also happens to be the same location where ‘Wonder Woman’s’ Themyscira scenes were filmed in 2017. But fans kept wondering, why Matera?

Speaking on the James Bond and Wonder Woman common thing, filmmaker Fukunaga told “EW”, “The monochrome nature of Matera already makes it feel like a large necropolis. There are a lot of metaphors there in terms of what Bond was leaving behind for the next chapter. So that’s kind of how we got there”. He added, “We also combined two different cities in the sequence. The bridge that we say connects Matera to the necropolis is actually in a neighbouring town around 30, 40 minutes away called Gravina in Puglia. We made it seem like it’s all part of the same journey, but it’s actually not part of the same town”.

‘NO TIME TO DIE’: A FITTING GOODBYE TO DANIEL CRAIG

‘No Time To Die’ is not just any other James Bond film. It is Craig’s final goodbye to the franchise. So director Cary Fukunaga took the liberty to pay homage to the actor’s decade-long association with the franchise that made billions globally. In ‘Casino Royale’, Vesper Lynd (played by Eva Green) betrayed Daniel Craig’s James Bond in Matera, Italy. So this was Fukunaga’s final tribute to Craig’s first James Bond movie and Bond and Lynd’s relationship which bloomed in Italy.

Fukunaga explains, “Because their romance was so centred in Italy, we felt we could do something that somehow ended there as well. To move forward with Madeleine Swann (played by Léa Seydoux), Bond has to let go of his past and holding on to that grudge with Vesper Lynd was part of that. Forgiveness is a big part of this opening sequence”.

With Daniel Craig leaving, the baton has to be passed on. But to whom? Could it be a woman? Daniel Craig could have dropped a hint. In an interview with Radio Times, Craig said, “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color”. When asked about who the next James Bond will be, producer Barbara Broccoli assured he/she will certainly be British. They do not intend to start brainstorming any time before next year.

Broccoli said,

“That’s for the future. We haven’t really been thinking about that. We don’t really want to. We just want to celebrate Daniel right now. It feels inappropriate to start talking about his successor until he’s had his time”.

Who do you think will be the next James Bond? Tell us in the comments below.