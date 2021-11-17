The talented actor confesses that he had anxiety attacks on set.

Even the most talented, seasoned actors in Hollywood sometimes go through anxieties and uncertainties in their careers. Whether it’s working for indie films or big studio films, acting is not an easy job.

That’s what you realise when you hear that Jake Gyllenhaal suffered from anxiety attacks when shooting for MCU’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

The actor recently opened up about it on a radio show with Howard Stern, according to reports.

The actor was so overcome with nerves on the first day of shoot for the film, that he totally forgot his lines. “I was freaking out”, says the actor as he was talking about a particular scene he was filming with Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Holland. “And I remember not being able to remember my lines. I was the wooden board.”

JAKE GYLLENHAAL FOUND MCU TO BE A WHOLE DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE

Gyllenhaal said that he began getting the attacks because MCU and the work the film required of him was “a whole different craft” from the work he had been doing up until then. “It’s hard, man”, he says. “That acting is hard. All of it. That world is enormous. And I joined that world way into that run; a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on and I get to figure it out.”

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Toughest and Most Terrifying Experience Was with the MCU

He also explained that there would be changes made to the scenes at the drop of a hat if someone thought of something better for a line. That made the experience tough and terrifying.

HOW TOM HOLLAND HELPED HIM OUT

Turns out, Tom Holland helped Jake Gyllenhaal out while shooting for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Holland helped Gyllenhaal deal with the attack. “I went up to [Holland] and was like, ‘Dude, help me out’. He’s like, ‘It’s all good, man. Just relax’. It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did.”

Seems like Gyllenhaal had put a lot of pressure on himself about working on the MCU film. But luckily, he had co-stars that were supportive and helped him get through it.

Ultimately, the actor said that his nerves did calm down, and he was able to shoot for the film.