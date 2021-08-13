After Zendaya And Joey King, Jacob Elordi Sets His Eyes On Another Gorgeous Lady

Jacob Elordi has been linked to some famous celebrities, but who is he dating in 2021? Here’s all we know about ‘The Kissing Booth’ star’s previous relationships.

Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor, has been very private about his personal life, which has only piqued interest in his relationships. Brisbane-born Elordi has been linked to a string of young Hollywood stars, including co-stars Joey King and Zendaya, since bursting onto the scene in 2018 with the release of his Netflix film ‘The Kissing Booth’.

Highlights —

Jacob Elordi and Joey King

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

So, who is Jacob Elordi currently dating?

JACOB ELORDI AND JOEY KING

It’s a story as old as photography. When their onscreen romance turns into something more, two actors fall in love on set. On the set of his Hollywood debut, ‘The Kissing Booth’, in 2017, Jacob met his first A-list girlfriend Joey King.

Video Credits: Best Vines

Joey King has worked in Hollywood since she was a child, and her first public union was with Jacob when she was 18 years old. After rumours of the co-stars dating began to circulate in June, Joey made the couple Instagram official, and soon after, they began to share a lot of love photos and red carpet PDA.

Related: Euphoria Was Shot In A Mental Facility Where 40 People Were Murdered!

Joey spoke about their slow-burn connection in a feature for Bello magazine:

“Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realise, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’”

After Zendaya and Joey King, ladies man Jacob Elordi moves on to another gorgeous lady

Unfortunately, the couple split up in 2019 just a few months before filming ‘The Kissing Booth 2’. Hollywood couples breaking up and then having to film a sequel together has happened before. Nonetheless, this situation was made more uncomfortable when Joey revealed that he considered it a sacrifice.

JACOD ELORDI AND ZENDAYA

It’s safe to assume Jacob was unfazed by his co-star dating experience with Joey because his next public romance was supposedly with his ‘Euphoria‘ co-star Zendaya. While they never acknowledged their relationship, there were several paparazzi photos of the couple together, including a lovely shot of Jacob kissing Zendaya’s head.

Video Credits: Clevver News

If they were together, we’re guessing they wanted to keep it as low-key as possible. Jacob’s fans went crazy when they spotted him tenderly kissing Zendaya on the cheek while out and about in New York. They’d also been seen at farmers’ markets, on vacation in Greece, and arriving at the Sydney Airport.

Related: The Kissing Booth 2 Actor Jacob Elordi Can’t Relate To The Sequel, Here’s Why?

Jacob did not confirm the relationship in an interview with GQ Australia, but he did provide some insight into their bond quoting,

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us” Said Jacob.

SO, WHO IS JACOB ELORDI CURRENTLY DATING?

If your celebrity relationship radar has been on mute for the past few months, you may have missed the fact that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are still a thing.

Gerber celebrated Elordi’s 24th birthday by posting a shirtless photo of him on Instagram over the weekend. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday, my love“. This is only the second time the model has shared a photo of her lover on social media after keeping their relationship mostly private.

The couple was first seen spending time together in New York in September 2020. It piqued the interest of fans and paparazzi alike. Last October, the celebrity couple made it ‘Insta official’ by dressing up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley and attending a Halloween party as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Gerber revealed details of her secret romance with the actor to Vogue in May 2020. When questioned if her new relationship had influenced her decision to talk publicly about her life, she replied, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions”. She continued, “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone”.

Video Credits: Clevver News

Gerber also revealed that she splits her time between her parents’ home in Malibu and Elordi’s home in the Hollywood Hills. Gerber, the daughter of 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, had previously been linked to comedian Pete Davidson. They dated for nearly three months before splitting in January of 2020.

Aren’t Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi looking cute together? Let us know in the comments down below.