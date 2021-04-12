No Matter What, Jack And Mel Will End Up Together In Virgin River Season 3

As Netflix announced its renewal for another season of ‘Virgin River’, fans are very excited to see their favourite couple, Jack and Mel, getting married. So will they be seen marrying each other? Let’s have a look at the plot and see how it is going to end.

As the show’s avid bingers already know, ‘Virgin River’ of Netflix is precisely the kind of low-key (yet highly soapy) romantic drama that will offer just enough gentle escapism to keep your mind engaged through the long winter ahead. The first season of the show saw Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) run away from her painful past in Los Angeles to become a midwife and nurse practitioner in the tiny northern California town of ‘Virgin River’— only to discover that not only was she unable to escape her past, but that small-town living has more than its fair share of major drama.

‘Virgin River’ Season 3 – Spoiler alert

Mel and Jack – What to expect?

Against all odds, the second season, which was released on Nov. 27, somehow outstripped the first in terms of breakups, makeup, and incredible revelations, eventually ending in a cliffhanger so shocking that it should be a federal crime to end the season that way. And yes, to all Jack and Mel fans out there, on Friday, December 18th, Netflix announced that it would be renewing ‘Virgin River’ for season 3. All the main characters of season 2 will return and join Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber. Allen will play Jack’s sister, while Farber will play Lilly’s daughter.

#VirginRiver fans — good news: the show was just picked up for a third season! pic.twitter.com/ingnnE8fP4 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 18, 2020

‘Virgin River’ Season 3 already has its work cut out for it, as for almost every character, season 2 ended with at least one cliffhanger. Spoiler alert! The next batch of episodes will have to address — whether Mel and Jack are back together for good, the medical news Doc Mullins was about to share with Hope before they were interrupted by a surprise re-entry party, how Preacher decides between staying in Virgin River or taking the new chef’s job in San Francisco, and, most urgently, who shot Jack. And, of course, if he is still alive.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

If this seems like a high order, don’t worry. Tenney, the showrunner, has all but guaranteed that every unanswered question will be addressed in the third season, which will also, in true rom-dram fashion, open up many new worm cans for the residents of ‘Virgin River’. In an interview with “TVLine”, she noted that throughout season 3, the question of who shot Jack will be explored, with the mystery potentially continuing into future seasons. Tenney also hinted that next season won’t pick up where season 2 left off, immediately after Mel found Jack bleeding from a gunshot on the bar floor, warning viewers to expect “a larger time jump than we had between seasons one and two”.

Mel and Jack – What to expect?

‘Virgin River’ Season 3 has been commissioned and is likely to continue to follow the relationship between Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As fans will remember, their relationship was complicated by the news that Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) was having twins. This was particularly difficult for Mel because she felt she could not have children – but some fans think this could change in the third season of the show.

Jack and Mel are marrying in ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

Throughout the first two seasons of the ‘Virgin River’, viewers have learned more about Mel’s history. The show has shown that she is not only reeling from the loss of her husband’s death but is also coming to terms with her inability to have children.

In flashbacks, this is the main thing that Mel and Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies) are arguing about, and she explains how she’s lost past pregnancy. This is a barrier between Jack and Mel as she can see he has the chance to have a family.

Video Credits: Next Film

Heading into season 3 of ‘Virgin River’, Mel and Jack have begun to give their relationship a chance. And some assume they might get pregnant, after all, with Jack’s child as the show continues. Following the announcement that Daniel Gilles will be back in season 3, viewers had an idea about how this could happen.

Let’s hope for a trailer of ‘Virgin River’ Season 3 to be released where we see Jack and Mel end up marrying each other. Until then, why don’t you enjoy the trailer of ‘Virgin River’ Season 2?