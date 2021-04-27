Is Rick And Morty Inappropriate For Kids?

Is the bold animated series, ‘Rick and Morty’, appropriate for kids below ten? Let’s find out more about it.

What is ‘Rick and Morty’ about?

‘Rick and Morty’ age rating

Where to watch ‘Rick and Morty’?

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, ‘Rick and Morty’ are one of the most popular animated shows. The animated shows have a dedicated fan following that finds immense pleasure and laughter in its sci-fi comedy plot. ‘Rick and Morty’ began as a parody of ‘Back to the Future’ on Channel 101. The popular series follows around the misadventures of talented scientist Rick Sanchez and his brainless teenager grandson Morty.

Animated series, ‘Rick and Morty’, not appropriate for kids

‘Rick and Morty’ features a talented scientist, Rick Sanchez, who has to go and stay with his daughter Beth and her family. While living with Beth’s family in the same house, he tries to reconnect with his daughter but fails. He later forms a bond with his fourteen-year-old grandson Morty. He often accompanies his grandfather to the multiverse, various time travelling and space exploring trips. This is possible through a technology that Rick creates to transport him and the people travelling with him. Rick and Morty often come across various aliens and, sometimes, he also includes the rest of his family Beth, her husband Jerry and their daughter Summer on these trips. While it may seem like the perfect animated show to sit down with your family member, it surely is not. Some of the scenes of ’Rick and Morty’ are surely not advisable for kids.

Video Credits: Looper

Even though Rick is a scientific genius who manages to travel through time and space on various occasions, he is a very selfish, bad-tempered, alcoholic and sometimes ruthless. He does not show much care for the people around him. Many times this leads to his grandson Morty getting killed in different universes. Due to his actions, Rick gets emotionally scarred. Not just this, numerous times ‘Rick and Morty’ showcases violence, abusive language, along with sex and the usage of drugs and alcohol in between. While the series might appear to be a fascinating scientific show, it is definitely not for people and kids looking for a light-hearted family series.

During an interview with “Los Angeles Times”, Roiland talked about how he came up with the concept of ‘Rick and Morty’. “The original concept was just me screwing around. I would go through phases in my involvement with Channel 101 where I would make stuff that was kind of intended to just shock people. A lot of screaming and people covering their eyes, groaning. This was one of those things.”

Over the years, ‘Rick and Morty’ has earned itself a reputation of being an obnoxious show. A section of fans also reacted negatively when four female writers joined the crew for the season 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’. Two of the new writers, Jane Becker and Jessica Gao, were harassed online after the episodes they wrote aired in 2017.

Video Credits: CBR

‘Rick and Morty’ is one of the most-watched comedy show for people between the age of eighteen years to thirty-four years. The age rating for ‘Rick and Morty’ ranges from fourteen years old to eighteen plus. The series does feature language that might not be appropriate for kids to experience. Hence, to watch ‘Rick and Morty’ or not should be your decision entirely.

You can watch the first three seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’ on Netflix. The animated series also airs in the evenings on E4 channel. The latest season four aired exclusively on E4 at 10 pm on Wednesdays with the new episodes. The episodes were later made available to stream on All 4. The first five episodes of the fourth season aired between November and December 2019. The remaining five episodes aired from 3rd May to 31st May 2020. Season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ is in the works. But the release date of the upcoming season has not been revealed yet by the creators.

According to co-creator Dan Harmon, season 5 of ‘Rick And Morty’ will arrive on time and sooner than expected. The coronavirus pandemic has definitely not affected the creation of the animated series’ new season. Tell us if you are looking forward to a season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ in the comment section below!