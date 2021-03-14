ABC’s Big Sky: A Work Of Fact Or Fiction

ABC’s recent crime thriller ‘Big Sky’ picks up after a loose start and makes the fans speculate whether it’s based on actual incidents? Let’s find out if it is!

American filmmakers and show-runners, since the industry got up and running, have been taking inspiration from several novels and short stories to adapt to television or the big screen. The trend continues and it refuses to somehow die down. In the past decade, the universal success of ‘Breaking Bad’ has led to a surge in crime thrillers to crop up left, right, and center. While ‘Breaking Bad’ was an original story, there are many television series that adapted some amazing crime stories and have been really successful. ‘Big Sky’ is one such series, based on a book titled ‘The Highway’, written by C.J. Box.

‘Big Sky’ is based on the book “The Highway” by author C.J. Box

‘Big Sky’ review

Is ‘Big Sky’ based on a true story?

‘Big Sky’ premiered on ABC in November 2020 to encouraging reviews as the series features characters and events in such a realistic manner. It was as such that many fans have questioned from time to time whether it’s based on a true story.

Also, ‘Big Sky’ has a meticulously written and compelling story that is based in Montana. The story begins with the sudden kidnapping of three young girls on a highway. One of those girls’ boyfriends informs the authorities about the incident, which leads to Private Detective Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell.

Moreover, with Cody’s wife and an ex-cop, to begin their investigation to catch the perpetrator, a truck driver.

However, the scene turns complicated as they go deeper into the investigation and realize that many girls have been kidnapped the same way and the truck driver is somehow connected to all the kidnappings.

Thrilling turns and twists in the show keep the audience glued to their screens, as the detectives go about doing their job of locating the missing girls. At the same time, also struggling in their personal lives, with their own demons.

‘Big Sky’ review

While the concept is not path-breakingly new, the true success of the series lies in its treatment of the subject matter. The heavy atmospheric world of ‘Big Sky’ instills an eerie feeling in the audience throughout the runtime of the series, which greatly works in its favor.

Moreover, While exuding some similar vibes as David Lynch’sTwin Peaks’, the creator David E. Kelley is definitely inspired by the veteran filmmakers’ style. David has already proved his mettle in crime dramas, creating compelling crime mysteries such as ‘The Undoing’. On one hand, ‘Big Sky’ is different from anything he has done, we can vaguely sense some trademark David-tropes.

‘Big Sky’ on ABC

Also, In the first few episodes itself, the makers have cleared their intentions that it is not their usual run-of-the-mill crime drama. Like, where the detectives solve the case in the end and everyone goes home happy and chirpy.

The unexpected death of one of the key characters has already set the stage for what to expect. Nobody is safe in the world of ‘Big Sky’ and the audience should not get overly attached to any of the characters.

Some serious ‘Game of Thrones’, Eddard Stark vibes right there!

That said, the show takes its own sweet time to grab the audience by their throats. The first episode seems slow and comparatively shoddy. All the clichés of small-town teenagers partying in a dangerous terrain inviting some trouble are here.

Also, Probably this is the reason the initial ratings after the first episodes were really bad. As the series progressed, however, the ratings improved and the audience is now keenly awaiting the remaining episodes of the first season to see how the story unfolds.

Is ‘Big Sky’ based on a true story?

While the series is still running, the author of the novel C.J. Box, known for writing many best-selling crime thrillers, has been bombarded with questions about whether the events portrayed in the series have a base in reality?

The short answer is – No! ‘Big Sky’ is based on a crime thriller novel based entirely on a fictional crime novel titled “The Highway”. It happens to be one of the books from Box’s Highway series.

While it would have made a lot of difference to the perception of the story if it was based on a true incident. It is still quite interesting to see the events unfold in the story full of too much grit and darkness.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about ‘Big Sky’ and whether it passes as a watchable crime thriller?