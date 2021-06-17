RDJ’s Friends Fear Iron Man’s Death Has Brought Him Closer To His Own Demise

Many close friends of Robert Downey Jr fear that Iron Man’s death is a road to death for the star.

The real-life story of RDJ is no less than a movie, and that’s why he is loved so much. Some of the tabloids wrote that friends of Downey Jr. were apprehensive after the death of Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ that the actor will be back on the path of alcoholism and drugs. They thought the death of his biggest career role will ultimately lead to the death of his career and it would lead to the relapse of the drug addiction. It ultimately didn’t happen, and the actor is doing just fine. But the question is, did his friends really say that? Let’s find out!

WHEN RDJ FOUND IT ALL AND LOST IT ALL

Robert Downey Jr. is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid Hollywood star and exceptional talent. His presence is enough to grab millions of eyeballs. But his real-life hasn’t always been too shiny. It was a bumpy ride for the ‘Sherlock Holmes‘ actor who spent decades in and out of rehab, recovering, and again slipping up, and again getting arrested. He spent a good amount of serving time in state prison that took him losing everything from his family, money, and career.

RDJ’s friends fear that he will be back on drugs after Iron Man’s death

But like any superhero, he decided to confront all his bad habits head-on and pave a path to recovery. His triumph over addiction is no less than a heroic tale of winning over the odds and coming out victorious.

THE ROAD TO RECOVERY AND IRON MAN’S SUCCESS

Downey Jr. became a star in 1987 after giving a stellar performance in the film ‘Less Than Zero’. Later, in 1992, he starred in the blockbuster biopic ‘Chaplin’, which earned him an Oscar nomination. During the same time, he was doing drugs but somehow stayed sober on sets. By 1995, his bad habits began to take over his career. He was found smoking heroin and freebasing cocaine that led to his arrest multiple times. Once upon a time, he trespassed into a neighbour’s home and passed out in their son’s bedroom. This was just the beginning of the actor’s downward spiral.

The time after was cycled in rehab centres and prison. His life hit “rock bottom” when his wife left him and took their son. He was on the verge of bankruptcy and was fired from his acting job on the show ‘Ally McBeal’. It was then that Robert Downey Jr made a rock-solid decision to take a year off and fully address his substance abuse.

In 2002, he made a comeback with ‘Kiss, Kiss’ and found love in his producer Susan Levin from the film ‘Gothika’. They got married in 2005. Then happened Iron Man and he became a global sensation. Marvel established its identity only because of the actor’s stellar performance.

THE DEATH OF IRON MAN IS THE FALL OF ROBERT DOWNEY JUNIOR?

According to some shady media reports, his friends and family thought that with Iron Man, RDJ has found a purpose in his life. He can’t deal with Iron Man’s fate. There are chances that he will be back to his old self. But, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, there is no news of such apprehensions from friends and family. Iron Man is not the individual reason why he chose the path to recovery. In fact, he did it for his love, for his family, and they are constant. There’s no point in going back to the old dark life.

Let us know if stories about Robert Downey Jr interests you. Do you think the death of RDJ's character Iron Man could have led to the relapse of his addiction?